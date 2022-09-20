ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to help Pakistan as it struggles with relentless flooding

By Karen Garcia
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phYeR_0i3YnsPo00

The wettest August in Pakistan since 1961 has killed 1,300 people and washed away thousands of homes, displacing more than 33 million people.

The incessant rainfall in the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan has submerged whole communities, and the threat of cholera, dengue and other waterborne diseases looms.

Local, national and international organizations are aiding the country, including UNICEF , which said relief and rescue operations remain "extremely hard to carry out" because "many communities are still cut off by floodwater." It says it has been working closely with the government and other partners to get children in the affected areas the critical support they need as soon as possible.

In addition to UNICEF, here are some of the local, national and international efforts looking for your help to support the flooding victims in Pakistan.

The Citizens Foundation — Young Professionals Los Angeles

What it does: The Citizens Foundation's Los Angeles chapter is made up of social workers, philanthropists and community activists trying to make a difference in the lives of young children through education. The chapter is part of a larger organization that funds schools and educational programs for underprivileged children in Pakistan.

How you can help: TCF school communities in Baluchistan and Sindh have been overwhelmed by the flooding, and other areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab are at risk. Many of the schools in those areas are flooded or serving as refuge for displaced families. The organization has created the TCF Flood Relief Appeal to help address immediate needs and fund repairs in the future. You can make a one-time or monthly monetary donation on the group's website.

Direct Relief

What it does: The Santa Barbara-based nongovernmental nonprofit mobilizes essential medicines, supplies and equipment to aid disaster victims around the world.

How you can help: In August, Direct Relief prepared a 23-pallet shipment containing chronic care medications, trauma supplies, hygiene kits, anti-seizure medications, personal protective equipment and prenatal vitamins to Pakistan. The supplies will be distributed to public health facilities providing care to 33 million people that were affected by widespread flooding. You can support the organization's efforts by making a one-time or monthly monetary donation .

Islamic Relief USA

What it does: Islamic Relief USA spearheads relief efforts and collaborates with other aid groups to deliver humanitarian assistance faster and more efficiently.

How you can help: In the coming year, Islamic Relief plans to help rebuild Pakistan by reconstructing damaged homes and infrastructure, revitalizing the agricultural sector, establishing shelters for women and children and providing mental health services. It will also continue to support the country through food aid and cash assistance. To support these efforts you can make a one-time or monthly monetary donation .

Shahid Afridi Foundation

What it does: This nonprofit organization in Pakistan has chapters in the U.S., U.K., Australia and South Africa. Its mission is to spread education, healthcare services and access to water across Pakistan in order to empower underprivileged communities.

How you can help: Under the organization's Emergency Relief Response project, the group has provided support to those affected by flooding in Baluchistan and Sindh. As of Aug. 24 , the organization has assisted 4,000 households. The funding goes toward providing people with nonperishable food, tents, clothes and other essentials. To support the emergency project, you can make a one-time or recurring monetary donation .

International Rescue Committee

What it does: Active in Pakistan since 1980, the International Rescue Committee recently launched an emergency response to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

How you can help: IRC's latest assessment shows people are in urgent need of food, drinking water, shelter and healthcare. The organization says that, according to everyone it surveyed, women and girls do not have access to menstrual hygiene products. IRC has been able to provide 50,000 women and girls with dignity and hygiene kits to meet this need. Since early July, it has also extended emergency supplies to nearly 950,000 people in Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. To support these efforts, IRC is accepting monetary donations .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Food Aid#Government Of Pakistan#The Citizens Foundation
Vice

You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying

DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
AFRICA
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
BBC

Saudi Arabia investigates girls' orphanage beating video

Saudi authorities say they have opened an investigation after videos posted online appeared to show security forces beating teenage girls at an orphanage. In the unverified footage, police and officials in plainclothes are purportedly seen raiding the Social Education House in Khamis Mushait. One official seems to drag a screaming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here

It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Pakistanis Donated $40M to Build a Dam. Their Government Spent $63M On Its Ads.

Monstrous monsoon rains tapered two weeks ago in climate-catastrophe–hit Pakistan, but floodwater from melting glaciers and earlier rains continue to break through canals, barrages and dams, wreaking havoc in the country. Last week, 35 people including 15 children died from such floodwater breaches, pushing the calamity’s total death toll to exceed 1,400.
ASIA
The Independent

A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 10 more people die

Devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children’s agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims.Only a third of the sum in the funding appeal has been met so far, UNICEF said in a statement. Pakistani doctors and medical workers are struggling to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases, malaria, and dengue fever among hundreds of thousands of survivors now living in tents in southern Sindh province. The unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts...
AGRICULTURE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
432K+
Followers
70K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy