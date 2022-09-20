ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Kites take flight at Brick beach festival

By Addison Gallagher
Star News Group
 2 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township recreation department hosted Sky Festival Productions in an event that filled the sky above Brick Beach III with an assortment of kites on Saturday, Sept. 17.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brick Township residents and visitors alike attended the 20th Annual Kite Fest, getting to watch professional kite demonstrations and participate in various activities, including arts and crafts, bubble displays, a running of the bols and candy drops from a kite soaring above the crowd. Kites were also available for sale at the festival, and free kite kits for flying were available for Brick residents.

The event started 20 years ago, originally a small family event to kick off the autumn season, and only provided 100 free kite kits for Brick residents. The Recreation Department, however, began to bring in large kite production companies three years ago, in order to take “the event up a notch,” according to organizer Madeline Iannarone.

“These types of events that we do give us a small town feel even though we are such a large township, it keeps the community close,” said Dan Santaniello, Superintendent of Recreation. “We try and offer various different events throughout the year that are enjoyable for any age.”

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

