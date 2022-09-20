ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Vibe

Lil Baby Spreads The Wealth After Winning $1M At Vegas Casino

As portrayed in his recent documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby has always been a hustler and unafraid of taking chances with his money. After gifting Sixers guard James Harden $250,000 for his birthday earlier this week, Lil Baby received some good karma on Tuesday (Aug. 30). According to reports, the “In A Minute” rapper reportedly made a single bet at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend and won a million-dollar jackpot. Once he cashed out, he allegedly hooked his crew up with $10,000 each.More from VIBE.comLil Baby And 21 Savage Host Back-To-School Giveaway With Footlocker AtlantaDrake Earns Most Top 5 Hits...
HipHopWired

Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew

Luck was on Lil Baby’s side this week during a recent trip to Sin City. He hit for a cool million and shared the winnings with his team. As per Vibe Magazine the Atlanta star found time for leisure during a business trip. While in Las Vegas he paid a visit to a local casino […] The post Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com

Lil Baby Fans Destroy Festival Grounds After Rapper Cancels Set

Lil Baby caused a riot during Vancouver's Breakout Festival which isn't unusual as festivals go, except for the fact the headlining rapper was nowhere to be found onstage ... or anywhere at the venue!!!. Video shows fans utterly destroying sections of the PNE Amphitheater on Sunday after learning Baby had...
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
RadarOnline

'The Whole World Is Against Her': Wendy Williams Is ‘Heartbroken’ Oprah Winfrey Is Helping Archenemy Sherri Shepherd

Former talk show host Wendy Williams is very upset her replacement Sherri Shepherd is getting guidance from television legend Oprah Winfrey.“Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” sources tell Radar. Shepherd confirmed that during preparation for the launch of her daytime on Sept. 12, Winfrey called the new host to offer her advice.“It feels like the whole world is against Wendy," insiders revealed to RadarOnine.com. "Wendy had to beg reality stars to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett

Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
thesource.com

Tevin Campbell on Usher’s Claim of Being Unbeatable in VERZUZ: ‘There’s R. Kelly’

Tevin Campbell recently stunned the audience at Usher’s Residency in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of his classic “Can We Talk.”. Fresh off the appearance in Vegas, TMZ tracked down Campbell at LAX and asked him about his time with Usher. During the conversation, Campbell was pressed on who was the “King of R&B,” a title that people have awarded Usher recently.
E! News

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9

Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Nick Cannon is on cloud nine. On Sept. 15, the Wild N' Out star announced he recently welcomed his ninth child, his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha and their newborn baby girl. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
HollywoodLife

Mariah Hugs Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, At Amusement Park As Nick Cannon Prepares For New Baby

With how things are going, Nick Cannon will have to charter a bus to take all his kids for a day at a theme park. His ex, Mariah Carey, didn’t have such a problem when she took her and Nick’s kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, to Cedar Point Amusement Park on Sept. 5. “Had the best time,” Mariah, 53, captioned an Instagram gallery she posted on Labor Day. In the first photo, the music icon stood next to her 11-year-old twins. In the second photo, the three stood underneath a roller coaster at night, with Mariah hugging both of her babies close. Mariah added that while she had fun, “Never again with the heels though!”
Vibe

Vince Staples Wants The Rock To Cast Him In ‘Fast & Furious’

Vince Staples wants in on the Fast & Furious franchise, requesting Dwayne Johnson to cast him. Staples, 29, took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to voice his big screen aspirations and had a specific request for The Rock, which involves Tyrese. More from VIBE.comVince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His LifeAmazon Music Announces 'Vince Staples: A Walk Through Ramona Park' LivestreamDwayne Johnson Fought To Keep 'Black Adam' And 'Shazam!' Separate “Somebody tell The Rock to put me in Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper typed. As of Friday (Sept. 23), it’s unclear whether or...
