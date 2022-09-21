ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Southern Rockers Kings of Leon Are Launching Their Own Bourbon and Rye

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xvsu_0i3YnJxj00

There was a time when the Kings of Leon were just a bunch of scraggly Southern rockers inspired equally by The Strokes and Lynyrd Skynyrd, singing about youth and young manhood . Those days are long gone, as the band exploded into arena rocker status—becoming a brand in and of themselves. And with it comes the requisite extensions.

Hence, the Nashville quartet has launched new whiskey called Kiamichi. The brand’s name comes from a river in southeastern Oklahoma where the band members (a trio of brothers and their cousin) are said to have attended family reunions. Kings of Leon unveiled the new Kiamichi lineup at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville this past weekend, and it will become more widely available next month. Willett is the partner distillery for this release, a well-regarded producer of whiskey under its own name as well as brands like Old Bardstown, Rowan’s Creek and Noah’s Mill. The core Kiamichi lineup will consist of three bottles: a five-year-old rye whiskey , an eight-year-old rye whiskey and a 19-year-old bourbon .

Nineteen years is fairly old in the world of bourbon as sometimes the liquid can get pretty tannic and oaky at that age, but we haven’t had a chance to sample yet and the folks at Willett generally know what they are doing. Apparently, there’s some significance to that number because master distiller Drew Kulsveen, part of the family who owns Willett, joined the operation 19 years ago in 2003. Also, Kings of Leon’s first album, Youth and Young Manhood , came out that year as well. Of course, 20 years might have been a more rounded number, and so many albums get a big reissue after two decades, but another year in barrels might have turned this whiskey into something unpalatable.

So far there’s very little info about pricing and precise availability for the new Kiamichi whiskey, but you can enter your information at the website , minimal as it is, if you’d like to be the first to find out more about this “family reunion” whiskey.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Bardstown Bourbon Is Releasing the Last Two Editions of Its Celebrated Fusion Series

In a move that many newer distilleries are still dreaming about, Bardstown Bourbon Company is moving away from sourcing to using more in-house distilled whiskey and ending its popular Fusion series. Looks like this little distillery (well, pretty big actually) is all grown up now. The Fusion series, which combines whiskey sourced from distilleries in Kentucky with BBC juice, is wrapping up with two final releases, both including four-year-old bourbon produced in-house as the dominant component of the blend. The point of this particular series has been to blend younger BBC liquid with older whiskey from other distilleries, made using a...
DRINKS
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
Robb Report

This Charming $26 Million Wyoming Mansion Comes With Its Own Flower Shop for Green Thumbs

Imagine all the charm of the English countryside but in the Wild West of Wyoming.  Sitting on nearly five acres in the riverside neighborhood of Tucker Ranch is a stone-clad manse with immaculately manicured gardens and a private lake. The $26 million stunner, which is listed with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, stands out from the area’s typical log cabins and rugged lodges for all the right reasons. Indeed, it shares many of the same whimsical features as the twee cottages across the pond. Think Vermont slate roofing, iron-framed windows, lots of reclaimed wood and copper accents.   Designed by JLF...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Kings Of Leon#Rockers#Food Drink#Beverages#Southern Rockers Kings Of#Kiamichi
Robb Report

Porsche Could Be Worth Up to $78 Billion When It Goes Public

A single Porsche could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The company itself, though, could be worth orders of magnitude more. As it readies the German marque for its IPO, Volkswagen—Porsche’s parent company—has announced the price range for shares, valuing the company at $78 billion, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The public sale, combined with a private sale of Porsche stock to VW’s largest investor, could raise $19.5 billion overall. In the IPO, which is set for September 29, a quarter of Porsche preferred shares will be sold for €76.50 to €82.50 (about the same in...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Inside Gulf Craft’s Impressive, Wide New 120-Foot Superyacht

At the Cannes Yachting Festival last week, the Gulf Craft Majesty 120 had two features that stood out immediately. The first was big: The 27-foot, 4-inch beam made it look like a St. Bernard among golden retrievers compared to similar-sized yachts at Canne’s Superyacht Extension. The 120-foot class is where the real superyachts start, so competition is fierce and every detail counts.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

How EVs Could Reduce the Burden on America’s Ailing Power Grid

EVs could prove to be even more advantageous than originally anticipated. We know that EVs will help reduce carbon emissions, but they could also help support out-of-date power grids, according to Wired. That’s right, your battery-powered vehicle won’t just help you get places, it could also keep the lights on at home. This is all thanks to bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, a technology that’s starting to pop up on EVs like the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Normally, when you plug in an EV to charge, it takes alternating current (AC) power and turns it into directional current voltage, which it stores...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

This New 40-Foot Dayboat Brings La Dolce Vita to the Water—With a Modern Twist

The first thing that stood out about the Solaris 40 Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival was its profile. Even with a quay filled with all kinds of new dayboats from the world’s top builders, the the 40’s exterior aesthetics just popped. The fluid lines move like quicksilver. A snubby flare at the bow twists and turns aft along the gunwales, culminating in the right amount of tumblehome aft. The lines are enhanced by the hull’s paint quality—muted silver, platinum and gold that give these boats a rich luster. “It’s a great-looking boat,” says Juan Morillo, the Italian builder’s Miami-based broker. “It’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

From Fiji to Phuket: 3 Sun-Drenched Resorts You Can Visit Now for an Endless Summer

Pumpkin spice and holiday music aren’t everyone’s cup of cider. If you’d gladly trade a “Silent Night” for sea air, sunshine and chilled Sauvignon, take note: It’s already spring in the sultry Southern Hemisphere, when temperatures rarely dip below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and where, by December, the island waters will be warmed by a full summer sun.  Betsy Cox, CEO of Blackbook Concierge and magic-wand-waver to the most demanding clients, says it’s no surprise people are itching for the summer side of the globe this year. “They’ve spent the pandemic in the Hamptons, Miami and Malibu, then they went to the...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a Showstopping Park City Retreat Just Steps From the Sundance Film Fest

With its world-class ski slopes and annual celeb-mad film festival, Park City, Utah has never lacked for glitz or glamor—particularly when it comes to luxury real estate. But typically, the area’s most sought-after homes are set close to those coveted slopes, not in Park City’s bustling downtown—where stars and paparazzi mingle each January during festival season. Which is why a new, thoroughly modern-design listing just hitting the market feels so unique and compelling.  The home is a city-center stunner with three bedrooms and four bathrooms spread out over just under 3,000 square feet and located right on Park City’s historic Main...
PARK CITY, UT
Robb Report

An Ultra-Rare, Air-Cooled ’95 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Just Went up for Sale

There are Porsche 911s and then there are air-cooled 911s. And an exceedingly rare example of the latter just went up for sale. A 1995 911 Carrera RS was recently listed for sale by Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg, Indiana. Just over 1,000 examples of the model were ever built, none of which were directly exported to the US. Every 911 that rolled off the line from its introduction in 1964 until 1998 was equipped with an air-cooled engine. Since then, the iconic sports car has been powered by water-cooled mills that are cleaner and more fuel efficient. While these are both...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Robb Report

This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window

With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.  And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.  Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
PARK CITY, UT
Robb Report

Legendary Tiffany Designer, Jean Schlumberger, Is the Star of Christie’s Jewels Online Auction

Tiffany & Co. is one of the few jewelry houses to establish a cabal of in-house designers whose names are as famous as the brand itself. They include Elsa Perretti, Paloma Picasso and Jean Schlumberger, the latter of whose designs still get top billing at jewelry auctions. Christie’s is selling 18 of the designer’s pieces in its Jewels Online auction running from September 19-30. When Schlumberger was a young man in Alsace (which was then part of Germany), his parents sent him to Berlin to pursue a career in banking. Instead he rebelled and went to Paris instead to follow his...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

These Business Jets Are Being Modified for Military Special Ops

Business-jet makers have recently delivered modified aircraft to the US Air Force as well as the militaries of its allies. Instead of plush interiors with flawless wood, leather seats and big entertainment centers, the interiors are filled with high-tech equipment for jamming enemy communications on the battlefield. It’s a fast-growing niche that could make at least some business jets an integral feature of national defense, thanks in part to the high speeds, long ranges and high-altitude capabilities developed for the corporate traveler. Some airframe manufacturers have been in military for decades. Dassault Aviation established its presence in defense in 1964, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Robb Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy