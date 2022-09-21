Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and happy first day of fall! Actually, the fall equinox doesn’t actually happen until 8:04pm CDT this evening. And because of that...I think summer is giving us its last hoorah today... We’re off to a similar start to yesterday with...
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies this morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead for today like day’s prior. Temperatures will warm quickly in the sun today. We’ll get the morning started...
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
Officials say now is the time to prepare for a hurricane
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s still a lot that can happen with the tropical in the Caribbean. Whether it comes this way or not, it still doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Local stores say their shelves are stocked, but that could change with the forecast. Bay County Director of Emergency Operations Brad Monroe and […]
Panama City Beach to gain a beginner skate park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is getting a new skate park. While the city already has multiple skate parks, skaters like Austin Blount said they aren’t built for skaters just starting out. He said the transitions on the ramps are too big for beginners. “It’s skateboard., little kids don’t have a […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Gibby
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Gibby , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet hound mix is seven months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
WJHG-TV
New skate park coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new skate park is making its way to Panama City Beach. Beach officials tell us they are looking for a location to build the park and are not sure where it will be. But they do know it will cost nearly $325,000. Its...
WJHG-TV
New exhibit at the Man in the Sea Museum
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum invites you to take a dive into an ocean of possibilities. This week the museum unveiled a new exhibit featuring Tuffy, a dolphin who worked with divers on Sea Lab II. Tuffy was trained to help deliver tools...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What is Tuesday without a little time travel? It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast...
WJHG-TV
After some delays Duplin Winery Construction is back on track
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach lately you’ve more than likely seen a large structure being built on part of the old Hombre Golf Course. When it’s completed it will be Duplin Winery. After issues getting...
WJHG-TV
Bring your pups to Paws in the Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach is inviting all dog owners to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park. The City of Panama City is partnering with First Responders and other city employees for the first ever Paws in the Park event. This fun and...
WJHG-TV
Oktoberfest is back in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is making its way back to Panama City. Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, live music, and of course drinks. The action starts on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with a craft beer tasting, food, and...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road construction to begin January 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials tell us construction for the Community Redevelopment Agency or CRA project is on track... But you still have to pay attention to road closures. One portion of the project is expected to start in January 2023. CRA officials say drivers...
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with Cook Girls’ Bakery
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fall may not start until Thursday night, but the NewsChannel 7 Today team is Falling Into Fun early!. Courtney and Ashley from Cook Girls’ Bakery stopped by NewsChannel7 to show viewers how to make candy and caramel apples for those upcoming fall gatherings.
WJHG-TV
PCB tourism saw record numbers in July
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach’s Tourist Development Tax raised more than $8 million this past July alone. That number is the highest it’s been in history. “This year was a record breaking year for us for July collections for the Tourist Development Tax,” said...
WJHG-TV
Know what kind of scams to look out for with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford stopped by the studio to discuss what specific scams to look for and how to avoid them. Ford says its all about paying attention. By knowing what to look for, you can avoid being targeted by a scam. To learn...
WJHG-TV
Publix Sports Park plans to expand
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The plan to build a massive indoor sports complex and emergency operations center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening. The buildings will be part of the current Publix Sports Park. The Bay County Tourist Development Council approved the company that...
WJHG-TV
Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sheltair Aviation at Northwest Beaches International Airport will be hosting a “Girls in Aviation Day” event on Sept. 24. “We gather different vendors and different mentors in the aviation industry,” said Nikki Slansky, Customer Service Manager of Sheltair Aviation - ECP. “We gather them on up so we can inspire and encourage young girls to go for a career in aviation or just a hobby in aviation. It’s not just for the boys.”
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach completes new reclaimed water system
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach and The Northwest Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion of the Panama City Beach Parkway Reuse Transmission System during a special ceremony Thursday. The Parkway Reuse Transmission System runs underground along Panama City Beach Parkway, from north Glades Trail to...
