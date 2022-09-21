ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and happy first day of fall! Actually, the fall equinox doesn’t actually happen until 8:04pm CDT this evening. And because of that...I think summer is giving us its last hoorah today... We’re off to a similar start to yesterday with...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies this morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead for today like day’s prior. Temperatures will warm quickly in the sun today. We’ll get the morning started...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Potential trouble in the tropics?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Officials say now is the time to prepare for a hurricane

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s still a lot that can happen with the tropical in the Caribbean. Whether it comes this way or not, it still doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Local stores say their shelves are stocked, but that could change with the forecast. Bay County Director of Emergency Operations Brad Monroe and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panama City, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach to gain a beginner skate park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is getting a new skate park. While the city already has multiple skate parks, skaters like Austin Blount said they aren’t built for skaters just starting out. He said the transitions on the ramps are too big for beginners. “It’s skateboard., little kids don’t have a […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Gibby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Gibby , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet hound mix is seven months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New skate park coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new skate park is making its way to Panama City Beach. Beach officials tell us they are looking for a location to build the park and are not sure where it will be. But they do know it will cost nearly $325,000. Its...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New exhibit at the Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum invites you to take a dive into an ocean of possibilities. This week the museum unveiled a new exhibit featuring Tuffy, a dolphin who worked with divers on Sea Lab II. Tuffy was trained to help deliver tools...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Cool Down
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What is Tuesday without a little time travel? It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bring your pups to Paws in the Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach is inviting all dog owners to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park. The City of Panama City is partnering with First Responders and other city employees for the first ever Paws in the Park event. This fun and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Oktoberfest is back in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is making its way back to Panama City. Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, live music, and of course drinks. The action starts on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with a craft beer tasting, food, and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Alf Coleman Road construction to begin January 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials tell us construction for the Community Redevelopment Agency or CRA project is on track... But you still have to pay attention to road closures. One portion of the project is expected to start in January 2023. CRA officials say drivers...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Falling Into Fun with Cook Girls’ Bakery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fall may not start until Thursday night, but the NewsChannel 7 Today team is Falling Into Fun early!. Courtney and Ashley from Cook Girls’ Bakery stopped by NewsChannel7 to show viewers how to make candy and caramel apples for those upcoming fall gatherings.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB tourism saw record numbers in July

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach’s Tourist Development Tax raised more than $8 million this past July alone. That number is the highest it’s been in history. “This year was a record breaking year for us for July collections for the Tourist Development Tax,” said...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Publix Sports Park plans to expand

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The plan to build a massive indoor sports complex and emergency operations center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening. The buildings will be part of the current Publix Sports Park. The Bay County Tourist Development Council approved the company that...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ preview

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sheltair Aviation at Northwest Beaches International Airport will be hosting a “Girls in Aviation Day” event on Sept. 24. “We gather different vendors and different mentors in the aviation industry,” said Nikki Slansky, Customer Service Manager of Sheltair Aviation - ECP. “We gather them on up so we can inspire and encourage young girls to go for a career in aviation or just a hobby in aviation. It’s not just for the boys.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach completes new reclaimed water system

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach and The Northwest Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion of the Panama City Beach Parkway Reuse Transmission System during a special ceremony Thursday. The Parkway Reuse Transmission System runs underground along Panama City Beach Parkway, from north Glades Trail to...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy