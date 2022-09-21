Read full article on original website
Woman injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect, who police say was wearing a black hoodie, […]
Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
Stolen cars involved in crash after 2 teens shot in North Memphis, police say
Two teenagers were shot in North Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to gunfire at Chelsea Avenue and McLean around 9 p.m. but didn’t find anybody shot at the scene. However, officers were soon notified about two teenagers with gunshot wounds...
Man robs Cordova convenience store, holds clerk at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an armed robbery suspect. On Sep. 20 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Berryhill Market on Berryhill Road in Cordova. An armed man walked into the...
14-year-old teen in non-critical condition after shooting on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot on Shelby Drive Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened near the 6100 block of East Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Woman critical after Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Midtown. The shooting happened on N Belvedere Boulevard, near Madison Avenue, around 4:30 p.m., police say. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She’s now listed as stable. Police say the...
Collierville Strong: Mid-South remembers victims of Kroger mass shooting 1 year later
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One year ago, on Sept. 23, 2021, a gunman walked inside a Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville and opened fire. The suspect killed one person and injured 14 others. Today, the community and Action News 5 are remembering the victims of the tragic incident...
Burglars hit Oakhaven church three times in one day
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera stealing items from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning, but church members say this wasn’t your typical burglary. An usher and a groundskeeper at the church, who didn’t want to be identified, said he couldn’t believe it when he […]
Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
Covington Police Department looking for suspects responsible for robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for a robbery on West Liberty and Elm Street. On September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Covington Police responded to a robbery at a car wash. The victim advised he went to get his car washed when...
Squad car collision injures two Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police (MPD) officers are recovering after a car accident in Midtown. The crash happened at Central Avenue and McLean around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the officers were en route to the area to help another officer who was responding to a...
Man in Southaven charged after police say he beat man in head with hammer
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police arrested and charged a man on Tuesday after they say he beat another man in the head with a hammer. The incident took place just before noon inside Acabus Corporation, located at 230 Goodman Road East. Police say the suspect, Randall Kyles, fled the...
Person of interest identified in string of arsons in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department developed a person of interest in a series of arsons in the 38109 area. Memphis Fire Department is searching for Delana Collier as the person of interest in the eight arsons in Westwood Shores. The estimated value of damages is $289,500. She...
Woman told police she was raped by suspect a year before Eliza Fletcher murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]
City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
Ungodly act: Thieves caught on camera taking safe from church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of burglars who took a safe and television from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning. Investigators said surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Healing Center in the 3800 block of Tchulahoma Road. In the pictures released by police, you can see one of them […]
Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
‘It’s open season on our vehicles’: Victim catches car burglar on camera
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– For the second time in two months, a Memphis man was forced to file an insurance claim after someone vandalized his truck. James Martin said he had only been at Life Time Fitness in Collierville for a short time last Monday when a bold burglar broke into his Silverado pickup truck and ripped […]
Memphis pastor offers to help person who stole his truck
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis pastor is practicing turning the other cheek by offering to help the person who stole his truck during a community food giveaway. Pastor Ronnie King remembers the initial shock of realizing he was the latest victim of crime right outside Grace Baptist Church on North Manassas in the middle of a church food […]
Man arrested for allegedly tracking woman using Apple AirTag
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges of stalking and harassment after tracking a woman's movements using an Apple AirTag, according to police. Memphis Police say Joseph Martin, 51, after harassing and electronically tracking a woman by placing an Apple AirTag on a her car. The victim...
