Memphis, TN

WREG

Woman injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect, who police say was wearing a black hoodie, […]
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
actionnews5.com

Woman critical after Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Midtown. The shooting happened on N Belvedere Boulevard, near Madison Avenue, around 4:30 p.m., police say. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She’s now listed as stable. Police say the...
WREG

Burglars hit Oakhaven church three times in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera stealing items from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning, but church members say this wasn’t your typical burglary. An usher and a groundskeeper at the church, who didn’t want to be identified, said he couldn’t believe it when he […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
actionnews5.com

Person of interest identified in string of arsons in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department developed a person of interest in a series of arsons in the 38109 area. Memphis Fire Department is searching for Delana Collier as the person of interest in the eight arsons in Westwood Shores. The estimated value of damages is $289,500. She...
WREG

Woman told police she was raped by suspect a year before Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
WREG

Ungodly act: Thieves caught on camera taking safe from church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of burglars who took a safe and television from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning. Investigators said surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Healing Center in the 3800 block of Tchulahoma Road. In the pictures released by police, you can see one of them […]
WREG

Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
WREG

Memphis pastor offers to help person who stole his truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis pastor is practicing turning the other cheek by offering to help the person who stole his truck during a community food giveaway. Pastor Ronnie King remembers the initial shock of realizing he was the latest victim of crime right outside Grace Baptist Church on North Manassas in the middle of a church food […]
Memphis, TN

