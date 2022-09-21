All-clear given in police investigation in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An all-clear has been given in a police investigation Tuesday night outside of the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.

A contracted bomb-sniffing K-9 was alerted to a trash can that was emptied out.

“It was determined there is no threat identified at this time,” CMPD tweeted.

Traffic will resume and roads will reopen shortly after equipment and personnel are cleared from the scene, CMPD tweeted.

The Transit Center was evacuated and the CityLYNX Gold was shut down during the investigation, CATS tweeted. The Blue Line was also delayed. The CTC was temporarily relocated to South Mint Street and West Carson Boulevard, CATS stated.

Normal transit operations resumed after 9 p.m.

Popstar Karol G performed at the Spectrum Center Tuesday night.

The Spectrum Center tweeted earlier, “Important info for guests coming to tonight’s Karol G concert: The Trade Street Entrance is currently closed. All guests should enter from 5th Street.”

Many fans were not deterred by the police presence.

“Nothing will stop me,” said Paula Beltran. “Not even my husband will stop me.”

