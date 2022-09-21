ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

All-clear given in police investigation in uptown Charlotte

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mymgU_0i3YmH5e00

CHARLOTTE — An all-clear has been given in a police investigation Tuesday night outside of the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.

A contracted bomb-sniffing K-9 was alerted to a trash can that was emptied out.

“It was determined there is no threat identified at this time,” CMPD tweeted.

Traffic will resume and roads will reopen shortly after equipment and personnel are cleared from the scene, CMPD tweeted.

The Transit Center was evacuated and the CityLYNX Gold was shut down during the investigation, CATS tweeted. The Blue Line was also delayed. The CTC was temporarily relocated to South Mint Street and West Carson Boulevard, CATS stated.

Normal transit operations resumed after 9 p.m.

Popstar Karol G performed at the Spectrum Center Tuesday night.

The Spectrum Center tweeted earlier, “Important info for guests coming to tonight’s Karol G concert: The Trade Street Entrance is currently closed. All guests should enter from 5th Street.”

Many fans were not deterred by the police presence.

“Nothing will stop me,” said Paula Beltran. “Not even my husband will stop me.”

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at schools this week

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigates Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte, Suspect Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in East Charlotte. Investigators responded to the Give Away Arcade on Albemarle Road around 2 p.m. Friday. They found a person lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene. Detectives say they found the suspect on the scene holding a shotgun. He was arrested. Many people in the area say they heard the gunshots.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Uptown Charlotte#Law Enforcement#Charlotte#The Spectrum Center#K 9#The Transit Center#Ctc
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week. In an apology letter to the university, Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the university dispatch received an incoming 911 call on Thursday regarding someone who had a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
124K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy