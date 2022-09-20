ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
Everything we know about the FBI seizure of Mike Lindell’s phone at Hardee’s

MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell makes a lot of outrageous claims related to the 2020 election, but this one was serious.On Tuesday, the millionaire businessman and prominent 2020 election denier said he had his phone seized by the FBI in Minnesota while driving through a fast-food pickup window, which the agency later confirmed.Here’s everything you need to know about what happened.The searchOn Tuesday afternoon, federal agents surrounded Mr Lindell as he waited in the drive-in of a Hardee’s fast food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, he said on Tuesday. He was returning from a duck hunting trip in...
