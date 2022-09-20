Read full article on original website
“Unfit for the bench”: Experts accuse Trump judge of “obstruction of justice” over Mar-a-Lago ruling
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative...
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office
Fulton County prosecutors have lost a legal skirmish to get an out-of-state witness to testify before the Fulton County ...
Judge releases detailed inventory of what FBI found in Trump's home
US District Judge Aileen Cannon released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone seized by FBI at Hardee's, he says
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a supporter of Donald Trump who has espoused the former president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, said he was served a federal subpoena Tuesday and that his phone was seized by federal agents. Lindell claimed in a video posted online Tuesday that FBI...
Everything we know about the FBI seizure of Mike Lindell’s phone at Hardee’s
MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell makes a lot of outrageous claims related to the 2020 election, but this one was serious.On Tuesday, the millionaire businessman and prominent 2020 election denier said he had his phone seized by the FBI in Minnesota while driving through a fast-food pickup window, which the agency later confirmed.Here’s everything you need to know about what happened.The searchOn Tuesday afternoon, federal agents surrounded Mr Lindell as he waited in the drive-in of a Hardee’s fast food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, he said on Tuesday. He was returning from a duck hunting trip in...
Justice Department moves to stay order in Trump documents case
Washington — The Justice Department moved to stay a portion of a Florida federal judge's order banning the government from using some of the documents it seized from former President Donald Trump's residence while an independent third party reviews the documents. On Friday, the department filed a motion asking...
Mike Lindell to Sue FBI Over Phone Seizure: 'This Will Set a Precedent'
Lindell told Newsweek on Friday that following the seizure of his phone, four vendors canceled their deals with his website, MyStore.
