With the global economy in the doldrums and local car prices in the stratosphere, motor vehicle thefts are going through the roof, and it's not just entry-level cars being stolen; thieves are targeting the good stuff too. Another worrying trend in the past year is thefts from dealerships and even manufacturing plants. The latest crime spree targeted the Chrysler Warren Truck Assembly Plant on Mound and 8 Mile and Ford's Flat Rock assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. Several high-end cars were stolen, including a slew of Ford Mustangs and a couple of Jeep Wagoneers. Clearly, on-site security is not up to scratch.
Thieves Steal Mustangs From Flat Rock Assembly Yet Again
You know car theft is bad when thieves, some of them kids too young to legally drive, keep stealing cars from factories right after they’re assembled. What at first started off as a hilarious novelty has now become a serious trend and Flat Rock Assembly has become a prime target. In the latest crime spree, police say they’re looking for suspects who boosted between 12 and 15 Mustangs in yet another heist.
