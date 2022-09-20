ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Delaware Gazette

ODNR awards $500,000 to Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz and Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker recently presented The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with a $500,000 check for wildlife conservation efforts in Ohio. The funds will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussel Conservation and Research Center and for conservation work to restore native amphibians and reptiles.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sestili goes out on high note

In his final year of competition at the Delaware County Junior Fair, Dublin Jerome High School senior Brady Sestili’s pen of 3 fryers helped him go out a winner as he was awarded the Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits title. Sestili said he has been doing 4-H and...
DUBLIN, OH
Delaware Gazette

S I P establishes new world mark in Bucket

The Ron Burke trained S I P (Joe Bongiorno) established a new world’s mark in the $88,600 Old Oaken Bucket during Thursday’s Jug Day undercard at the Delaware County Fair. The sophomore Bar Hopping colt overcame windy conditions to cut the fractions of :28.2; :56.2 and 1:24, defeating Famous Father (Andrew McCarthy) by 10 lengths in 1:51.2.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

OWU adds 4 professors for academic year

Ohio Wesleyan University has hired four assistant professors this fall who are continuing the faculty’s work to “teach students the skills they need to be fully equipped 21st-century global strategists,” says Provost Karlyn Crowley, Ph.D. “These educators continue Ohio Wesleyan’s focus on flexibility, interdisciplinarity, and diversity, equity,...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Fair king, queen crowned

Zachary Wecker and Paige Garrett were crowned Delaware County Junior Fair king and queen, respectively, during Saturday’s royalty coronation ceremony. Wecker, a junior at Big Walnut High School who has been involved in 4-H for eight years, said he didn’t know what to expect heading into the fair king application interview.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Beekman shows top steer

Allison Beekman’s steer, Ravi, was crowned market beef champion Monday at the Delaware County Junior Fair. “There were three of us in the final drive,” Beekman said Tuesday from outside the beef barn. “The judge, he was looking at him a while. He definitely took his time. I guess he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Entrepreneur, inventor to speak at OWU

Throughout her career, Dawn Dickson has raised more than $6 million from 10,000 investors to support her entrepreneurial ventures. She also is considered a pioneer in equity crowdfunding as the first woman business founder to raise a secure token offering of over $1 million using equity crowdfunding. The founder and...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Used bookstore opens in Delaware

Avid readers and book collectors in the community can now visit Griffeys’ Book Emporium to check out Delaware’s first used bookstore. The business opened on Labor Day and is located in the Georgetowne Shopping Center across from Grady Memorial Hospital. Engaged couple and co-owners David Griffey and Aria...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Levings claims top showman honors at Delaware County Junior Fair

The Supreme Showman contest may not attract the most fans, but it may be the most interesting event at the Delaware County Junior Fair. During the contest, spectators can see many of the animals that are shown during the fair, together with their handlers in one building. And instead of the animal being judged, it’s the young person who is tested.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

