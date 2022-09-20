Read full article on original website
Susan Maldonado
2d ago
There more than 4% increase " there's homeless people everywhere you go , these days " ..open your eyes 👀 " ...and you will see them " ...🙏🤨
2urbangirls.com
DA’s office has a pattern of turning a blind eye to public corruption complaints
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pattern of turning a blind eye to complaints submitted by the public is nothing new. Especially to residents who submit complaints that either linger in the abyss or are flat out rejected. The Metro whistleblower isn’t the first to have submitted documentation...
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges of mishandling the department, alleged deputy gangs, and the rehiring of previously dismissed deputies who had been accused of domestic violence. Kuehl now says the early morning raid on her home on Sept. 14 was payback from her adversary after their long-simmering feud.
Washington Examiner
Crime and homelessness in LA dominate mayoral debate
Los Angeles's homeless epidemic was center stage Wednesday night during a debate between mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso, who both claimed to offer a better quality of life in the beleaguered city. The candidates, both Democrats, described the city as at a "crisis" when asked to...
foxla.com
Victim of LA poop attack on homeless crisis: 'A gangster's paradise'
LOS ANGELES - Paul Scrivano and other business owners in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighborhood are fed up with the city's lack of response in combating the area's growing homeless crisis. But things really took a turn when a homeless person threw a bag of poop at Scrivano outside his...
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
kpcc.org
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?. California's attorney general on Tuesday took over a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
indybay.org
LA Protest Shuts Down FCMAT Meeting:Protesters Say Stop Closures, Charters/Privatization
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.
kcrw.com
How will end of COVID-era housing safety nets affect renters and landlords?
The number of unhoused people in LA County rose again in 2022, by about 4%, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). And the City and County of LA are planning to phase out COVID-era eviction moratoriums, leading to concerns that more Angelenos will end up on the streets.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna prepare for debate
LOS ANGELES - The November runoff election is less than two months away and on Wednesday, the two top candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff and the next mayor of Los Angeles are getting ready to meet onstage at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for the latest debate. Incumbent...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
LAUSD Ended Remote Work Despite ‘Serious Concerns’ About COVID In Its Headquarters. Now There’s An Outbreak
Last spring, internal alarms were sounded over air quality in its headquarters, Beaudry. Today, Los Angeles Unified says the ventilation systems are "up to all standards and codes."
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Supervisor Joins Call to Court to Stop Sheriff Search
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl took legal action Monday to stop the Sheriff’s Department from examining items seized by deputies last week and return the items, and in a new motion argued the search warrant Sheriff deputies used to enter her home and office was likely unlawful. “It...
Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional
The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
boulevardsentinel.com
Glendale voted last week to close the Scholl Canyon landfill. Votes this week could advance a plan to build a power plant at the site, despite wide opposition
The five-member Glendale City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to close the Scholl Canyon landfill as soon as it reaches capacity, estimated to occur in December 2025. That closure date was the earliest of four options under consideration. The vote to close the dump is a victory for local organizations...
Police: 2 Santa Ana men found stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from San Bernardino County stations
Two Santa Ana men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.Daniel Ramossantoyo and Andres Berruete, both 23 years old, were arrested early Wednesday after an employee at a Shell gas station on Beekley Road in Pinon Hills reported two men stealing gasoline.When deputies arrived, they found the suspects with their truck at the gas pump, which had been pried open. A device had been used to override the pump, and the pair siphoned about 200 gallons of gasoline into a large gas tank hidden in the covered bed of their truck, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.With further investigation, the two suspects were linked to a previous theft of gasoline from another Shell station in Phelan on Monday.Ramossantoyo and Berruete were both booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Ramossantoyo was being held on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. Berruete has been released after posting bail, and no court date has been scheduled for him.
Have Orange County Supervisors Reignited the Debate Over Renaming John Wayne Airport?
An effort by Orange County supervisors to come up with new logos for John Wayne Airport has seemingly reignited the long simmering debate over Wayne, his views on race and whether he’s still the right fit for a local airport in an increasingly diverse metropolitan county. Last week, a...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at business owner
Some members of the Sherman Oaks community have had enough with the area's homeless problem. For one business owner, his last straw was being targeted by a man who threw feces at his direction.
