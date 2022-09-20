Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
Pleasant Valley senior signs registered apprenticeship with local metalworks company
BETTENDORF, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 23, Pleasant Valley High School (PVHS) senior James Morley signed a two-year apprenticeship with Boyler's Ornamental Iron which he will begin following graduation. The PV school district in partnership with the local ironworks company held a ceremony Friday at Boyler's to celebrate Morley's...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
KWQC
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benefit honoring fallen hero happening Friday in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. — On April 29, 2022, Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed in the line of duty after a fleeing suspect hit him with a car along U.S. Highway 150, according to Illinois State Police. In the months since his death, the community has stepped up to show their...
Pride of the Wapsi battles inflation while preparing for pumpkin patch season
LONG GROVE, Iowa — With the first day of fall in the books, Pride of the Wapsi is preparing for pumpkin season. “We always pray we're going to have a good season and that we're going to have a lot of customers come out,” co-owner Lora Dierickx said.
ourquadcities.com
Hundreds sign up for housing assistance
Hundreds of people signed up for a chance to get housing assistance from the City of Davenport. They waited in line over the last two days to get on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The city hasn’t offered it for five years. “Some of the...
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Moline acquires prime riverfront real estate with purchase of Heritage Church property
MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline announced in a Thursday press release that they've officially acquired the Heritage Church property known as Bridgepointe 485 campus. With the razing of the Old I-74 Bridge, the city intends to use the property as the center point for future riverfront development.
Quad Cities Great Glass Hunt Debuting Around The Area
Get ready to go on a treasure hunt. The QC Great Glass Hunt is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Hot Glass, Inc., a glass blowing studio and gallery in Davenport, Iowa. Participants can engage in this outdoor treasure hunt to find handblown glass floats hidden at specific parks in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island.
KCRG.com
Jo Daviess County asking for public help with Bobcat UTV theft
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV. The vehicle was reportedly taken from a lot in East Dubuque in the area of Frontage Rd (Highway 20) and Badger Rd around 11:15 pm Tuesday evening. Investigators say the UTV is believed to have traveled up Badger Rd into Wisconsin on Rt 35 before entering into Dubuque on Highway 151.
KWQC
City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first time the waiting list has been open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jefferson Elementary students celebrate World Peace Day
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Jefferson Elementary School spent time celebrating 'World Peace Day' with its students. World Peace Day is recognized by the United Nations as an annual celebration on Sept. 21st. "We at Jefferson really want our kids to know that every one of them matter," Kandy Steel, Jefferson...
Landlord: Happy Joe's vacated Bettendorf HQ prior to bankruptcy declaration
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Just one day before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Happy Joe's quietly abandoned its company headquarters in Bettendorf, according to the building's owner. Realtor Justin Sloan, who owns the 12,000-square-foot building that Happy Joe's leased, told News 8 that on Sept. 1, he received a box...
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
Nearly 30 people gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 28 people gathered in Rock Island Wednesday afternoon for a naturalization ceremony, hosted by Chief Judge for the US District Court Judge Sara Darrow. "Many of them have been on this journey for a long time, have lived in this community in the United States for at least five years in most cases, have passed have passed all the tests and have earned the citizenship which was recognized here today," Judge Darrow said.
KWQC
The difference between OTC and prescription hearing aids
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that will give millions of Americans a more affordable and convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids. The devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— will be sold at...
ourquadcities.com
QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program
On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0