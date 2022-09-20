ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Red River Revel 46 Kicks Off October 1st with Arts, Entertainment, New Attractions

Did you know that the Red River Revel Arts Festival was created in 1976 as a gift from the Junior League of Shreveport? In fact, Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport was created for the Revel! For anyone who has taken a field trip to the Revel, you know what a gift to our community this event truly is. Research shows that exposure to the arts fuels positive skills and capacities that are valued by leaders and employers, such as persistence, collaboration, creative thinking, problem-solving, and motivation. Plus, art, no matter the medium, makes our world a more beautiful place. In addition to bringing art to the Ark-La-Tex, the Revel also celebrates our unique regional culture.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire

An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

I Had the Best Dish at a Hidden Gem Greek Restaurant in Bossier

There is a Restaurant in Bossier on Airline That Has a Loyal Fan Base. The Greek Corner is tucked away between Monjunis and Trejos on Airline Drive in Bossier. If you blink you'll miss it. You better put your blinker on before you turn into the little parking lot otherwise you'll lose concentration and keep driving past. This Greek spot has been around for years and it's almost like a secret spot on Airline in Bsosier. It's hidden in plain sight.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog

Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
BENTON, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Who Is Named Bossier's New Police Chief?

After a tumultuous week in the Bossier City Police Department, the mayor has named a new Chief of Police. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler has selected Sergeant Daniel Haugen as his choice to lead the department. This appointment comes just a few days after the Police and Fire Civil Service Board decided to boot Chris Estess from the Chief's job. That decision came at the request of the Mayor who wanted a change at the top. The board heard allegations about Estess claiming morale was declining in the department under his leadership.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022

On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

How to Get Free Cheeseburgers in Shreveport

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and several national chains are celebrating by offering free cheeseburgers. In fact, you can score a free burger at McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy's among others. 1. McDonald's actually polled fans to determine which burger customers wanted, with the options of the regular Cheeseburger, Double...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

