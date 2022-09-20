Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - Sept 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Red River Revel 46 Kicks Off October 1st with Arts, Entertainment, New Attractions
Did you know that the Red River Revel Arts Festival was created in 1976 as a gift from the Junior League of Shreveport? In fact, Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport was created for the Revel! For anyone who has taken a field trip to the Revel, you know what a gift to our community this event truly is. Research shows that exposure to the arts fuels positive skills and capacities that are valued by leaders and employers, such as persistence, collaboration, creative thinking, problem-solving, and motivation. Plus, art, no matter the medium, makes our world a more beautiful place. In addition to bringing art to the Ark-La-Tex, the Revel also celebrates our unique regional culture.
Beware of Room 17 in the Historical Jefferson Texas Hotel
I have had friends share creepy stories about the historical hotel. However, none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary stories that have been shared over the years. Last Year I Saw a Video That Left Me Wondering Could This Be the Most Haunted...
Ray & Dottie Tabor Caught in the Act of Doing Good
It would take this page and thousands more just like it to list all the people's lives who have been impacted by Ray and Dottie Tabor, but thankfully, one of those people was Kelsey Phipps, and Kelsey took the time to write us about this angelic couple. These two have...
I Had the Some of the Best Pasta at a Random Spot in Shreveport
I have been dying to try the new eatery in Downtown Shreveport. Friday was my lucky day, I drove past Pepito's XO in Shreveport and saw that they were open and the lunch crowd had left. Pepito's XO Has Only Been Open for a Month and Everyone Around Town Has...
Where are the Best Haunted Attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier Area?
We're so glad you asked! Not only do we have the top five haunted attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier City area listed below, but we also have a full listing of Halloween events for you to enjoy with the family!. However, first, we need to discuss the haunted attractions... Science says...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
Lee Brice Tells Gary & Bristol Tonight’s Concert Will Be Epic
Tonight is the night! Lee Brice is coming to Bossier City!. Certainly one of Nashville's most energetic stars, Brice will bring his "Label Me Proud" tour at Brookshire Grocery Arena. Doors are set to open at 6:00pm and the show will begin at 7:00pm. The great news is that there...
I Had the Best Dish at a Hidden Gem Greek Restaurant in Bossier
There is a Restaurant in Bossier on Airline That Has a Loyal Fan Base. The Greek Corner is tucked away between Monjunis and Trejos on Airline Drive in Bossier. If you blink you'll miss it. You better put your blinker on before you turn into the little parking lot otherwise you'll lose concentration and keep driving past. This Greek spot has been around for years and it's almost like a secret spot on Airline in Bsosier. It's hidden in plain sight.
Want Your Next Event to Pop, Shreveport? You Need a Bubble Bar!
If you want your next event to be extra, EXTRA, you need this mobile bubble bar, Shreveport!. You may have already seen Champagne Charlie's Mobile Bubble Bar around Shreveport, but I saw it for the first time last night at Holy Angels' 41stannual fundraiser, A Taste of Shreveport-Bossier and I am obsessed!
Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog
Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
Here Are the Top Halloween Events in Shreveport Area
Fall will be here this week and our next big event is Halloween. Several local groups are sponsoring events aimed at the entire family. We have put together a list of some of the biggest events in the area. You will find pumpkin patch information. We also have details on...
Who Is Named Bossier’s New Police Chief?
After a tumultuous week in the Bossier City Police Department, the mayor has named a new Chief of Police. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler has selected Sergeant Daniel Haugen as his choice to lead the department. This appointment comes just a few days after the Police and Fire Civil Service Board decided to boot Chris Estess from the Chief's job. That decision came at the request of the Mayor who wanted a change at the top. The board heard allegations about Estess claiming morale was declining in the department under his leadership.
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
Webster Parish Approved For Much Needed New Bridges
Webster Parish travelers have had to take the long way around to get over Bayou Dorcheat for over a year now. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, though the LA 160 bridge over Bayou Dorcheat is still standing, it has been closed to public travel since June of 2021.
Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
How to Get Free Cheeseburgers in Shreveport
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and several national chains are celebrating by offering free cheeseburgers. In fact, you can score a free burger at McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy's among others. 1. McDonald's actually polled fans to determine which burger customers wanted, with the options of the regular Cheeseburger, Double...
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
Is This Major Retail Chain Closing its Shreveport-Bossier Stores?
A major national retail chain previously announced that it would be shutting down operations at 150 of its locations. Now we know which stores will be the first to close, including one right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. According to CNBC, major retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has announced...
Support Shreveport-Bossier First Responders by Playing Cornhole
Yep, you can play cornhole aka bags and support our local Shreveport-Bossier City first responders at the same time!. What does playing cornhole have to do with our local first responders?. The answer is absolutely nothing! It's just a fun way to get people together to help raise money for...
