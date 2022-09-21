ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat

The Phoenix Suns have been at the forefront of nearly every headline, magazine, article and NBA tabloid since their dismissal from the postseason. Although not a major storyline such as the Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sagas, the status of power forward Jae Crowder has been one to monitor over the summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
FanSided

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Sign Frank Jackson

Jackson’s signing could be one simply for a training camp spot as Phoenix attempts to fill out its roster. The Suns are set to begin camp on Sept. 24. Jackson last played for the Detroit Pistons, where he spent the last two seasons. He finished last season averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist per game.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cameron Payne
The Spun

Robert Sarver Announces He's Selling Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Last week, Robert Sarver was suspended because of his conduct in the workplace. On Wednesday, he announced that he's seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year because he made racist and misogynist comments in the workplace. In a letter he released...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing

Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns
hotnewhiphop.com

Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy

If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns PG Chris Paul Lands in Top 25 of ESPN Player Rankings

There's no denying the talent Phoenix Suns Chris Paul has. Questions going into the later stages of his career and when he may start slowing down are the only marks on an otherwise clean slate of play that has helped guide the Suns to some memorable moments the last two seasons.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Gives Insight Into The Suns Sale

It’s official: Robert Sarver is going to give up his ownership of the Phoenix Suns. Sarver has been under fire for more than a week now after a damning report from the NBA showcased a string of offensive comments and actions he made against his employees. The league first...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Expert Names Trade Targets for Suns

With news of the Phoenix Suns being in the mix of potentially making a trade, it’s natural for the NBA world to start conjuring up any scenario that makes sense for both Phoenix and a potential partner. Such is the case with ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who gave a list...
PHOENIX, AZ
Front Office Sports

Jeff Bezos, Others Looking at Suns and Mercury

Within a day of Robert Sarver’s announcement that he is selling the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, an assortment of billionaire former CEOs have emerged as potential buyers. Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos could reportedly consider a bid, as might former Disney CEO Bob Iger, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, and Laurene Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy