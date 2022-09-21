Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing Frank Jackson. He previously played for the Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Suspended Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that came barely a week after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. The decision was quickly applauded by many —...
Yardbarker
Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat
The Phoenix Suns have been at the forefront of nearly every headline, magazine, article and NBA tabloid since their dismissal from the postseason. Although not a major storyline such as the Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sagas, the status of power forward Jae Crowder has been one to monitor over the summer.
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Sign Frank Jackson
Jackson’s signing could be one simply for a training camp spot as Phoenix attempts to fill out its roster. The Suns are set to begin camp on Sept. 24. Jackson last played for the Detroit Pistons, where he spent the last two seasons. He finished last season averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist per game.
Utah Jazz Sign Former Hornets And Trail Blazers Center
The Utah Jazz and 2013 No. 4 overall pick Cody Zeller have agreed to a contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
Robert Sarver Announces He's Selling Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Last week, Robert Sarver was suspended because of his conduct in the workplace. On Wednesday, he announced that he's seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year because he made racist and misogynist comments in the workplace. In a letter he released...
3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive A Player
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers waived Chandler Vaudrin.
Adam Silver’s short statement on Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver made a big decision on Wednesday, announcing he’s started the process of selling both the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a short, but powerful statement on the matter. Via NBA Communications:. I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy
If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
Yardbarker
Suns PG Chris Paul Lands in Top 25 of ESPN Player Rankings
There's no denying the talent Phoenix Suns Chris Paul has. Questions going into the later stages of his career and when he may start slowing down are the only marks on an otherwise clean slate of play that has helped guide the Suns to some memorable moments the last two seasons.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gives Insight Into The Suns Sale
It’s official: Robert Sarver is going to give up his ownership of the Phoenix Suns. Sarver has been under fire for more than a week now after a damning report from the NBA showcased a string of offensive comments and actions he made against his employees. The league first...
Urban Meyer Arizona State football coach speculation returns after Herm Edwards' firing
The Urban Meyer Arizona State football coaching speculation is back. Last month, Dan Patrick speculated that the ASU football team could be a team to "keep an eye on" for Meyer if the former Ohio State and Florida coach decided to get back into coaching (and if the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards).
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Yardbarker
NBA Expert Names Trade Targets for Suns
With news of the Phoenix Suns being in the mix of potentially making a trade, it’s natural for the NBA world to start conjuring up any scenario that makes sense for both Phoenix and a potential partner. Such is the case with ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who gave a list...
Jeff Bezos, Others Looking at Suns and Mercury
Within a day of Robert Sarver’s announcement that he is selling the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, an assortment of billionaire former CEOs have emerged as potential buyers. Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos could reportedly consider a bid, as might former Disney CEO Bob Iger, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, and Laurene Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs.
5 biggest storylines in the Saguaro-Chandler high school football showdown
This is not only the Game of the Week, but maybe the Game of the Year. No. 4-ranked (by The Arizona Republic) Scottsdale Saguaro at No. 1 Chandler, the rematch of the Open Division championship game, won by Saguaro 20-15. ...
FanSided
