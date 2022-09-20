Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter. On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.
Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for firing shots near a bar area in northeast Laredo is arrested. It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
Drug traffickers sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two men from Laredo and three men from Mexico are sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries in a case from 2018. All five men pleaded guilty to transportation and delivery of several car batteries containing meth and heroin across the border into Laredo.
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for an aggravated assault case. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Oswaldo Mendoza. Mendoza is said to have brown eyes, black hair, stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and...
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition. The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street...
Houston woman hired to bring meth into US was told to bring kids for trip to look legit: US attorney
A test done on the product at the border resulted positive for meth. The woman admitted she was hired to move the drugs but said she believed it was cocaine, the DOJ said.
Woman admits to importing drugs in aloe vera jugs
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman admits to importing meth in aloe vera jugs. As part of her plea, Evelyn Fabiola Ramirez admitted to committing the crime. During a secondary inspection, CBP agents found over 80 pounds of liquid meth. Ramirez was hired to move the drugs into the country.
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning. According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes. No word on any injuries at the moment. Authorities are advising motorists to drive...
Ask Laredo: what is the most common female name you hear in Laredo?
Suddenly a little curious about this question, maybe we can find the most popular male name in Laredo. Please write down your answer in the comment section!
National Night Out to take place October 4
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has announced that this year’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4. Every first Tuesday of October, local law enforcement agencies participate in the occasion as they get to know their community a little bit better. This year, mascots will participate in a dance-off. There will be exhibits where kids will be able to get a closer look at the vehicles officers use.
UISD begins to enforce dress code policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD has started enforcing its dress code policy. This came after the district gave parents a grace period for parents to comply due to supply shortages. UISD officials say the first time a student does not comply with the dress code they will be asked...
Clean up along the river causes concern
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area by the river is raising a few eyebrows. Under the railroad bridge near the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, the area has been cleared, including vegetation that grows along the river. But who is doing the cleanup?. According to the city of Laredo, the job...
What do people like about living in Laredo, Texas?
Climate? Neighbors? Looking forward to your answers.
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital. A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue. The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside...
Ask Laredo: What do other Americans think of Laredo?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Laredo?
No sign of autumn just yet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple of days away from the start of the fall season, but here in south Texas, summer is going to be here for just a little bit longer. On Monday we started out fresh and breezy in the low 70s, but we will see a high of 96.
