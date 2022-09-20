LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has announced that this year’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4. Every first Tuesday of October, local law enforcement agencies participate in the occasion as they get to know their community a little bit better. This year, mascots will participate in a dance-off. There will be exhibits where kids will be able to get a closer look at the vehicles officers use.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO