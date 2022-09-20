ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

L.A. Weekly

Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on State Route 84 [Livermore, CA]

Traffic Collision near Isabel Avenue Left Motorcyclist with Fatal Injuries. Officers responded to the fatal incident just before 5:30 a.m. at Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. Upon arrival, the Livermore police discovered that the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle for reasons under investigation. Tragically, officials declared the rider...
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident

Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
FAIRFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]

Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnews5.com

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
VACAVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Child Hospitalized after Bicycle Crash on Fernside Boulevard [Alameda, CA]

10-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured in Bicycle vs Car Collision near Garfield Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m., near Garfield Avenue on September 16th. According to police, the young boy was struck and suffered injuries including substantial abrasions to his lower left leg. Alameda Fire Department emergency responders arrived at the...
ALAMEDA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Stockton Area

On September 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a man was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Officials received a report of a man on the road on SR-26 and Pinasco Road at approximately 4:37 a.m. CHP traffic officers said the man suffered injuries consistent with those being struck by a car. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the incident site.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Highway 84 partially closed after fatal Livermore motorcycle accident

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – All northbound Highway 84 traffic is closed from Jack London Boulevard to Interstate 580, according to a tweet from the Livermore Police Department. The reason is a fatal traffic collision between a car and a motorcyclist, according to police. Just before 5:30 a.m. the car struck the motorcyclist, who was pronounced […]
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash

A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
FAIR OAKS, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery

The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support

ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920  had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
ANTIOCH, CA

