Clayton Oktoberfest To Bring Out The Very Best Of The Contra Costa TownVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
L.A. Weekly
Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on State Route 84 [Livermore, CA]
Traffic Collision near Isabel Avenue Left Motorcyclist with Fatal Injuries. Officers responded to the fatal incident just before 5:30 a.m. at Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. Upon arrival, the Livermore police discovered that the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle for reasons under investigation. Tragically, officials declared the rider...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident
Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
L.A. Weekly
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
actionnews5.com
Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
3 Children Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)
According to the Antioch Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Antioch on Friday. The crash happened on the sidewalk near the corner of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
L.A. Weekly
Child Hospitalized after Bicycle Crash on Fernside Boulevard [Alameda, CA]
10-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured in Bicycle vs Car Collision near Garfield Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m., near Garfield Avenue on September 16th. According to police, the young boy was struck and suffered injuries including substantial abrasions to his lower left leg. Alameda Fire Department emergency responders arrived at the...
KSBW.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least three children were involved in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Stockton Area
On September 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a man was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Officials received a report of a man on the road on SR-26 and Pinasco Road at approximately 4:37 a.m. CHP traffic officers said the man suffered injuries consistent with those being struck by a car. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the incident site.
L.A. Weekly
James Charles Gordon Fatally Struck in E-Bike Accident near Gate 6 Road [Mill Valley, CA]
Pedestrian Killed in Electric Bicycle Collision on Mill Valley-Sausalito Pathway. Police responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m., on the Mill Valley-Sausalito Pathway on August 31st. According to reports, the rider of an electric bicycle struck Gordon as he was walking in the area. Upon impact, Gordon fell to the...
Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
Highway 84 partially closed after fatal Livermore motorcycle accident
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – All northbound Highway 84 traffic is closed from Jack London Boulevard to Interstate 580, according to a tweet from the Livermore Police Department. The reason is a fatal traffic collision between a car and a motorcyclist, according to police. Just before 5:30 a.m. the car struck the motorcyclist, who was pronounced […]
KCRA.com
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Head-On Crash
A major injury in Fair Oaks was reported on September 15 following a head-on crash. The collision occurred on southbound San Juan Avenue just south of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. between a Jeep SUV and a black sedan. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one of the vehicles was blocking the southbound slow lane along San Juan and that one party remained in their vehicle.
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
Man suffers 7 head wounds in armed robbery in El Cerrito
A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen while out walking on Sunday, according to a Nixle report from El Cerrito Police Department.
Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support
ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920 had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
