ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted

I have finally seen enough. Donald Trump will be indicted by a federal grand jury. You heard me right: I believe Trump will actually be indicted for a criminal offense. Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:
POTUS
shefinds

Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage

As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
Local
Texas Elections
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Montanan

U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order

The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a Florida federal judge’s ruling this week appointing an independent arbiter to review thousands of sensitive materials the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the department notified the court Thursday. Government prosecutors are also asking U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon not to force them […] The post U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Republican officials ask Florida judge to reject Trump’s special master request

A group of former prosecutors who served at the highest levels of Republican-led administrations has asked the Florida judge overseeing former president Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from his home to reject Mr Trump’s claims.In an amicus brief filed before US District Judge Aileen Cannon, former prosecutors Donald Ayer, Gregory Brower, John Farmer Jr., Stuart Gerson, and Peter Keisler urged her to deny Mr Trump’s motion for the appointment of a third-party special master to review the reams of sensitive documents which FBI agents took from his Palm Beach, Florida home during an...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Federal Court#Attorneys#Election State#Election Fraud#The White House#U S Mexico#The Justice Department
The Independent

New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe

The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
POTUS
People

Biden Questioned 'How Anyone Could Be That Irresponsible' After Hearing About Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago

In a new interview on 60 Minutes, the president expressed shock that his predecessor was able to store top secret government documents at his Florida resort President Joe Biden has broken his silence about the investigation into Donald Trump's handling of classified documents. In an interview with 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley on Sunday evening, Biden reiterated the White House's previous claims that he is never briefed about updates in the investigation, and has learned new details of the case at the same time as the American people. "I have...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power

The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that...
POTUS
NBC News

Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?

The Department of Justice’s new filing regarding the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home suggests, but does not prove, a couple of crimes may have been committed. The filing points to possible obstruction of justice and possible lying to the FBI. Some conservatives suggest that Trump should not be prosecuted since Hillary Clinton was not for her handling of classified information.Aug. 31, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy