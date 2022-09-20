ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they...
Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Thursday and...
DeSantis targets China, other ‘hostile’ countries

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order aimed at governments in China, Iran, Russia, Cuba and “others hostile to American interests,” as he pointed to concerns about issues such as cybersecurity. DeSantis, who is running for re-election in November, said he also will...
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they're having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money,...
Grandfather charged after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said Wednesday. Two-year-old Ian Wiesman died Tuesday after being left inside a truck for seven hours as late summer...
