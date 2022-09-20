ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire off Highway 166

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a brush fire along a riverbed off Highway 166 on Wednesday evening. At 6:18 p.m., crews responded to Bonia School and Bonita Lateral Roads and discovered a stubborn vegetation fire of approximately four acres. Crews stopped the forward progress and stayed on the scene...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier

A man is dead after jumping off the pier in the city of Port Hueneme late Thursday night. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They...
PORT HUENEME, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
CAMARILLO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria

A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022

A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
SOLVANG, CA
