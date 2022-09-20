Read full article on original website
Riverbed Fire off Highway 166
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a brush fire along a riverbed off Highway 166 on Wednesday evening. At 6:18 p.m., crews responded to Bonia School and Bonita Lateral Roads and discovered a stubborn vegetation fire of approximately four acres. Crews stopped the forward progress and stayed on the scene...
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier
A man is dead after jumping off the pier in the city of Port Hueneme late Thursday night. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They...
Fire crews contain vegetation fire near Bonita Elementary
Firefighters contained a fire that broke out near Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria. The fire was first reported at 6:18 p.m. in the riverbed.
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Collision on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., near the Castillo Street off-ramp. According to reports, Oberholzer was driving a Ford sedan at high rates of speed when he attempted to exit the freeway. As he made a left turn onto northbound Castillo Street, he lost control and struck a large retaining wall.
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal Santa Maria stabbing
Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets
The City of Santa Maria began a road construction project Wednesday morning that will improve the surfaces on dozens of streets. The post Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria
A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022
A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
Male bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Oxnard
A male bicyclist died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Oxnard on Monday evening. The post Male bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria man fatally stabbed, detectives searching for suspect
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight on Wednesday. The stabbing left one man dead as a result.
Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life
The Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three people after intentionally crashing his car into another along Highway 154 in 2019 has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. The post Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening
One dog suffered in a residential fire that broke out in the kitchen of a Ventura home on Monday evening. The post One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard
A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard. The post Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria City Council votes to add "No Stopping Zones" along five roads
In the coming weeks, people in Santa Maria may see an increase in "No Stopping Zones" in the west part of town.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru
After nuisance complaints about traffic issues, The Chick-fil-A on upper State Street in Santa Barbara will be modified to have more access for vehicles in the drive-thru where congestion has been a problem. The post Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out
Santa Barbara will not be having parades on State Street for the current period while issues over the promenade are worked out. There area safety and crowd control issues. The post Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
