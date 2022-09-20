Read full article on original website
Matthew Stevens
2d ago
What a creep. Who would allow their son to wear a dress to a dance? The kid just wants attention. What an embarrassment he is to his family.
Reply(6)
21
Robert Aldrich
2d ago
he's still a boy, his parents need help. this country need help that only GOD can provide. pray for all world leaders and our own leaders.
Reply(12)
26
Paul R. Faulkner
2d ago
The school probably saved him from getting bullied and beat up by making him change out of the dress. They were looking out for him.
Reply(7)
18
Comments / 93