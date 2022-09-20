Read full article on original website
Iowa COVID-19 deaths to date in 2022 surpass 2021
IOWA, USA — The state of Iowa released new COVID-19 numbers this week, and the data revealed that more Iowans have died from coronavirus to date in 2022 than in the same span of months in 2021. From January to the end of August — the last full month...
Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’
A central Iowa bank has told a federal judge that the proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain has left the elderly residents of those facilities in a “precarious position.” Lincoln Savings Bank of Clive is asking the judge for the authority to subpoena records tied to the planned sale of Iowa’s QHC […] The post Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines businesses awarded $75K in human rights discrimination settlement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four businesses in Des Moines now have more money in their bank accounts, courtesy of the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission. That money comes from a settlement the city reached with an unnamed retail store accused of discriminatory practices against people with natural or textured hair.
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
UI student first AFROTC cadet allowed to wear Sikh garb with military uniform
DES MOINES, Iowa — A University of Iowa student is breaking barriers by becoming the first Air Force ROTC cadet to be granted permission to wear traditional Sikh garb as part of his uniform. Gursharan Virk, a third-year at the University of Iowa studying information assurance, has always wanted to fly, which is why he […]
kiwaradio.com
Social Media Trend Of ‘NyQuil Chicken’ Could Be Lethal
Statewide, Iowa — A dangerous and potentially deadly trend is sweeping social media that entices people to cook chicken in cough syrup or cold and flu medicine, prompting an expert at the Iowa Poison Control Center to say never do this. Registered nurse Tammy Noble, the Sioux City-based center’s...
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
ourquadcities.com
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Iowa
As an Iowan who grew up in a relatively small town, I was interested to see what areas and towns would find themselves on such an extreme list. Anything that claims something is the worst must have some major data to back it up, right?. Well, the site Road snacks...
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
KCCI.com
Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
Taiwan agrees to purchase more than $2.6 billion in US corn, soybeans in coming years
DES MOINES, Iowa — An agreement signed Tuesday will continue business between Iowa and Taiwan into 2023 and 2024. Taiwanese delegates met in Des Moines and signed a letter of intent to continue importing Iowa agriculture products. Under the variable agreement, the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association will purchase...
46 Cats Rescued from Iowa Home, ‘The Floor was Covered in Feces’
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) rescued 46 cats and kittens from an overcrowded home in northern Iowa on Wednesday. Reportedly, the ARL received a call saying that a family was struggling to take care of a multitude of sick cats. Upon entering the home, ARL’s Mobile Rescue Team...
Lack of ASL interpreters hurting Iowa's deaf, hard of hearing communities
DES MOINES, Iowa — There is an American Sign Language interpreter shortage in Des Moines — and that is leading to a lot of problems. Local 5 spoke to ASL interpreters and asked them what drives them to do the valuable work of strengthening communication between the hearing and deaf worlds.
See Inside the Biggest Private Home in Iowa [PHOTOS]
This is the biggest house I have ever seen... I mean, in pictures 'cuz they wouldn't let scruffy old me within 300 yards of it. If I could peak inside, it would be hard to decide where to start exploring. Maybe one of the 8 bedrooms? I could check out...
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
Comments / 0