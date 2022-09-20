ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Mike Clark

WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:. Washoe County Assessor for almost eight years. Senior Market Analyst Coldwell Banker for 22 years. WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?. Representing the people of Washoe...
WCSD Welcomes Community Input on Future Capital Projects

Washoe County School District (WCSD) has hired CannonDesign to develop a long-term plan for prioritizing, scheduling and implementing improvement projects at schools. As CannonDesign develops this Facility Modernization Plan (FMP), it has scheduled three public forums to gather community input about these improvements, which will expand educational opportunities for all Washoe County students and help support diverse communities for years in the future.
Joe Rodriguez

WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:. I have the experience of serving as a School Board Trustee of District C for over a year. I understand and have proven how to get results for the good people of District C. In my professional capacity I have testified in front of legislative committees in support of priorities important to our law enforcement agencies and our communities. I am proud to be supported by our teachers, the first responder community, and the parents of our students. I am proudly endorsed by Republican and Democratic elected officials across northern Nevada.
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
WCSD Trustee Beth Smith Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma

The Washoe County Superintendent has released a statement saying Trustee Beth Smith was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. Trustee Smith gave permission to Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield to share her diagnosis. Below is a statement from Trustee Smith:. I have recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma and am undergoing treatment....
