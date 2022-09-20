Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
How many people at Washoe County's Cares Campus homeless shelter move into housing?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials touted progress on the staffing and housing fronts at the new Cares Campus homeless shelter during an update before county commissioners Tuesday. County leaders said they are now doubling the amount of permanent housing placements compared to late...
KOLO TV Reno
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
2news.com
Mike Clark
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:. Washoe County Assessor for almost eight years. Senior Market Analyst Coldwell Banker for 22 years. WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?. Representing the people of Washoe...
2news.com
WCSD Welcomes Community Input on Future Capital Projects
Washoe County School District (WCSD) has hired CannonDesign to develop a long-term plan for prioritizing, scheduling and implementing improvement projects at schools. As CannonDesign develops this Facility Modernization Plan (FMP), it has scheduled three public forums to gather community input about these improvements, which will expand educational opportunities for all Washoe County students and help support diverse communities for years in the future.
2news.com
Joe Rodriguez
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:. I have the experience of serving as a School Board Trustee of District C for over a year. I understand and have proven how to get results for the good people of District C. In my professional capacity I have testified in front of legislative committees in support of priorities important to our law enforcement agencies and our communities. I am proud to be supported by our teachers, the first responder community, and the parents of our students. I am proudly endorsed by Republican and Democratic elected officials across northern Nevada.
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
2news.com
WCSD Trustee Beth Smith Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma
The Washoe County Superintendent has released a statement saying Trustee Beth Smith was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. Trustee Smith gave permission to Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield to share her diagnosis. Below is a statement from Trustee Smith:. I have recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma and am undergoing treatment....
