Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
I’m a lifelong Republican, and I’m supporting Democrat Cisco Aguilar
This opinion column was submitted by Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilmember, pastor and former Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state. A strong electoral system is one of the cornerstones of our American democracy, and I have considered it a privilege to exercise my fundamental right to vote since I cast my first ballot more than three decades ago. ...
Eliminate partisanship, outrage from local government | Edwin Lyngar
This opinion column was submitted by Edwin Lyngar, Democratic candidate for Washoe County Commission, District 5. His campaign website is edwinlyngar.com. I’m running for Washoe County Commission District 5. Like so many races, mine has been hijacked by lies about a stolen election. When I jumped into this race, some advisers told me to stop talking about the Big Lie. It would fade they said, but it’s only grown more intense — and silly. My opponent on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped
Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
Sierra Sun
Measure V to hit the ballot: Measure would impose half-cent tax on purchases
A simple majority in favor of the half-cent sales tax will put it on the books. The new tax would be on all applicable sales throughout the incorporated areas of Truckee, Grass Valley, and Nevada City, as well as in unincorporated areas, according to a statement by Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter.
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
mynews4.com
How many people at Washoe County's Cares Campus homeless shelter move into housing?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials touted progress on the staffing and housing fronts at the new Cares Campus homeless shelter during an update before county commissioners Tuesday. County leaders said they are now doubling the amount of permanent housing placements compared to late...
RELATED PEOPLE
RSCVA CEO Charles Harris gets more than $100,000 bonus, no raise
Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Charles Harris was approved for an annual bonus of more than $100,000 — nearly double the bonus that he received last year — but did not get a permanent raise as board members balked at the high bonus amount that the executive received. The RSCVA board of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incorporating into a city to be discussed at Incline town hall meeting
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The community and business association of Incline Village and Crystal Bay will be hosting an Inclined to Meet town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Chateau to discuss incorporation to become a city. The meeting will allow President of the...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Swales cleanup scheduled Saturday
The Carson City office of the Bureau of Land Management, the California-Nevada Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association and the Fernley Rotary Club will host a National Public Lands Day for the 22nd annual clean-up of the Fernley Swales this Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fernley Swales are the only deep...
mynews4.com
School staff member found dead in restroom at Churchill County High
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Churchill County School District (CCSD) has confirmed Thursday night that the staff member who was found in a faculty restroom was Sandra Trotter, Office Manager at Churchill County High School. This has completely shook our ChurchillCSD community. Sandra was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews4.com
Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
KOLO TV Reno
Re-Know Minute: Health and Wellness Programs
SPONSORED: We’re here with City of Reno Parks and Recreation to talk about Health and Wellness programs. We continue to serve our senior population with the classes they have come to know and love, but we’ve expanded our programming to be more inclusive for all ages.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
KOLO TV Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-Courier
The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
KOLO TV Reno
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
KOLO TV Reno
Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. If a property owner owes more than $100, they can make their payment in four installments between August...
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow returns after 2 years to share Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
Comments / 0