Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today
Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady reverses course, practices Wednesday
Following this past Sunday's 20-10 win, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles confirmed a previous report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that said quarterback Tom Brady won't practice on Wednesdays moving forward so that the 45-year-old can have scheduled maintenance days throughout the campaign. It seems Brady wasn't a fan...
ESPN
Source: NFL warns Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians over sideline conduct in Week 2
TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL sent former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians a warning about his conduct on the sideline in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, telling him future similar conduct will result in discipline for him and the club, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. Arians,...
Mike Evans suspension upheld, out for the Buccaneers’ Week 2 matchup versus the Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans for their massive Sunday afternoon matchup against
Yardbarker
Report: Buccaneers senior advisor Bruce Arians warned by NFL after Week 2 antics
The NFL has reportedly warned former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that punishment could be headed his way if he conducts himself in future games as he did during the team’s Week 2 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs and Saints game this past Sunday...
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Trubisky Isn't Steelers' Only Problem as Loss to Browns Sheds Light on Flaws
Panic isn't a word that is generally associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are quite possibly the most stable franchise in sports. The Steelers have had three head coaches in over half a century of existence. Pittsburgh has won six Super Bowls. And the team's current head coach has never experienced a losing season.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Jon Runyan Jr. Denies Conspiracy Theory Around Mike Evans' Suspension
Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. said his father, former NFL offensive lineman Jon Runyan Sr., was "just doing his job" when he gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans a one-game suspension. The elder Runyan serves as the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration. His...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 3: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players
It can be hard not to get complacent if you're riding a 2-0 start, and it can be hard not to overreact if you're licking your wounds after an 0-2 calamity to open your fantasy season. Either way, though, it doesn't mean you shouldn't be in tune to trends, evaluating...
Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott Returns to Cowboys' Practice for 1st Time Since Surgery on Thumb Injury
Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott resumed practice for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is back on practice field, gripping and throwing a training ball. Not throwing footballs yet or taking snaps, 10 days removed from surgery on right thumb fracture. But this is part of him building toward quick return. As early as Week 4 or 5, team says. <a href="https://t.co/UrEycFaTRa">pic.twitter.com/UrEycFaTRa</a>
Bleacher Report
3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2
The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Trubisky Panned on Twitter for Uninspiring Play in Steelers' Loss to Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky has not been lighting it up through the air this season, and that trend continued in a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Trubisky finished 20-of-32 for 207 yards with no touchdowns through the air, though he added...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 3: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Sometimes, you have to forget memories of players who let you down in the past. This is the week for fantasy football forgiveness, a week for second chances. Do you remember that No. 1 overall pick from several years ago who didn’t quite pan out into a high-volume passer? Well, he's back on the radar after a four-touchdown passing performance.
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Bleacher Report
The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season
We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says He'd 'Never Disrespect Anybody' After Comments on Bears Fans
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suggested that games mean more to the players who risk their health and put in the physical and mental work needed to compete at the highest level than they do to the fans who watch, but he had to clarify what he meant after social media reaction to said comments.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach
A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing...
Bleacher Report
Fan Banned by Browns After Hitting Owner Jimmy Haslam with Bottle During Loss to Jets
The Cleveland Browns intend to ban the fan who hit team owner Jimmy Haslam with a bottle during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. As Haslam was walking toward the Browns' tunnel following a touchdown from Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a fan threw a bottle that hit Haslam in the leg.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start
The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
