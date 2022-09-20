Halsey Teams Up With Live Nation to Bring Her Makeup Brands to Festivals and Shows

Halsey is taking her makeup line to the musical masses thanks to a new partnership with Live Nation.

Live Nation is teaming up with Halsey’s makeup lines, about-face and af94 , to launch “fan experiences” at upcoming venues and festivals , as a way to give music fans more ways to express their personal style and creativity.

Launched in 2021, about-face is a line of vegan and cruelty-free makeup products designed for high impact looks while being gentle on the skin — and the environment. Available online at aboutface.com and at UltaBeauty.com , the collection includes products for the eyes, lips, face and body, in addition to limited-edition sets.

Halsey launched af94, meantime, this past July, after the singer wanted to create a more affordable line of makeup products for her young fans. Available online at Walmart.com , almost everything in the af94 collection is under $10.

The new Live Nation partnership will see both of Halsey’s brands available at various Live Nation events, with booths offering free product samples, makeup demos and so-called “try and buy” activations. The brands will also launch new music-inspired products and formulas that “lean heavily into artistic colors,” per a release.

The Halsey and Live Nation partnership kicked off earlier this summer at Lollapalooza, where festival-goers got to experience an about-face glitter bar and get free makeup applications. This experience will continue this fall at iconic venues across the country, including Irving Plaza, The Wiltern, and The Tabernacle, and at music festivals like Rolling Loud New York and When We Were Young .

Halsey says it was a no-brainer to team up with Live Nation since “makeup and music go hand in hand,” with the performer adding the she doesn’t feel like her “creative” is complete until she has her makeup on.

“The Live Nation partnership will usher in a new way to experience the intersection of live entertainment and makeup,” the singer says, in a press release. “Infused with confidence and freedom, everyone in attendance will have the chance to transform in the way that I have long lived to do. Live Nation has given me a platform to express my vision to my audience on stages across the world.”

“Halsey has always pushed boundaries, broken beauty norms and disregarded public opinion in favor of supporting personal forms of self-expression and Live Nation is proud to support that by partnering with about-face and af94,” adds Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s Global President of Media and Sponsorship. “Integrating these brands at concerts and festivals encourages boundless creativity, and we’re excited to see what fans lean into as they experiment at shows.”