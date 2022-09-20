ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Tampa student shot and killed after getting into stranger’s car by mistake

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 2 days ago

A university student was shot and killed after he accidentally got into the wrong car after a night out celebrating his upcoming birthday.

Police say that University of Tampa student Carson Senfield, 19, had taken an Uber home when he mistakenly tried to get into another vehicle.

Investigators say that the occupant of the vehicle feared for their life and fatally shot the teenager, who was from Orchard Park, New York .

The driver shot Senfield in the upper body, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was such a bright light to everybody he was an apple in everybody’s eye,” his father, Darren Senfield told WGRZ . “H was such a generator of great vibes.”

Mr Senfield told the news station that “the details” of the shooting “will play themselves out.” “We don’t have our son, we’re mourning, we’re heartbroken, we’re devastated,” he said.

“It was a senseless tragedy that we’re still trying to figure out, but at this point, it doesn’t really matter, we don’t have our Carson with us.”

The Tampa Police Department says that the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

“The UT administration is deeply saddened to report that a UT student was killed early this morning near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets,” a statement from the university read.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident. The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss.”

fox13news.com

Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
Daily Mail

Father of Tampa student shot and killed as he tried to get into the backseat of a car following a night out with friends says they're still trying to 'figure out' his death... as cops probe shooter's Stand Your Ground defense

The family of a 19-year-old University of Tampa student who was shot dead while trying to get into a stranger's care following a night out say they are still at a loss over his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed at 1.20am on Saturday morning after returning to his...
The Independent

