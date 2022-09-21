ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Airport Holds Disaster Drill Wednesday

By Gordon Byrd
 2 days ago

TAMPA -- If you see fire trucks, ambulances or other first responder activity on the runway at Tampa International Airport Wednesday morning, it's likely just a drill.

TPA is holding a mass casualty exercise from 8 a.m. until noon. The airport says more than 30 local, state and federal agencies will respond to a simulation involving a fuel fire and possible fatalities.

One runway (19R) will be closed but flight operations should continue normally.

Photo: Getty Images (2021)

