Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
the university of hawai'i system
$480KNASA grant to launch aerospace engineers academy
The University of Hawaiʻi has received a three-year, $480,000 grant from NASA to provide engaging STEM opportunities through a new aerospace academy for Hawaiʻi’s underserved high school students. The UH effort will be led by Associate Professor Dilmurat Azimov from UH Mānoa’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in...
the university of hawai'i system
Array of health threats to Native Hawaiians focus of $22.5M grant
Hawaiʻi has the highest life expectancy at birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, that success is not reflected in Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander (NHOPI) populations. State data show NHOPI have seven to 10 years less in life expectancy than other Hawaiʻi residents, and researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) and other UH health sciences units are investigating the sources of the disparities and ways to close the gap.
the university of hawai'i system
GEAR UP Hawaiʻi urges families to learn about college, scholarships and more
GEAR UP Hawaiʻi will be hosting a series of webinars to help thousands of island families prepare for college as part of the National GEAR UP Week 2022, starting September 26. GEAR UP Hawaiʻi has successfully helped tens of thousands of Hawaiʻi’s low-income middle and high school students to...
the university of hawai'i system
Apply now! Fall 2023 UH Mānoa applications open
Applications for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa fall 2023 semester are now open. UH Mānoa will continue its holistic approach to reviewing applications and is not requiring SAT/ACT scores. The Office of Admissions has events planned throughout the year for prospective students and admitted students. Information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa tops list of prettiest college campuses in America
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has been ranked as one of the most prettiest colleges in the country, according to Architectural Digest. UH Mānoa was the first named on a list of 53 schools selected out of more than 4,000 nationally. The list noted UH Mānoa historic buildings and scenic campus.
the university of hawai'i system
Journalism students win 23 awards in statewide competition
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa journalism students in the School of Communication and Information at the College of Social Sciences took home 23 awards in the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists Hawaiʻi Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism competition, announced in August. Multiple award winners include Aishwarya Behl,...
the university of hawai'i system
Trio of Rainbow sailors earn academic honors
A trio of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sailors were named to the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s (ICSA) 2021–22 All-Academic Team. Hayden Lahr, Owen Lahr and Kelsie Grant earned the recognition for their accomplishments on the water and in the classroom. Team captain Hayden Lahr completed her...
the university of hawai'i system
UH research to help meteorologists better predict dangerous storms
Support for groundbreaking studies on torrential rainfall, lightning and severe thunderstorms in Hawaiʻi and Colorado is the focus of a long-term partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) and philanthropist Jonathan Merage. Merage, who has a passion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Micropropagation
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Jenna Watling, an educational specialist at the Lyon Arboretum. Watling shared, “These are kalo plants growing in test tubes at UH Mānoa’s own Lyon Arboretum. The Micropropagation Lab grows not only rare and endangered plants native to Hawaiʻi, but also maintains living samples of many different kalo varieties. This is how we help preserve these kalo varieties. The amazing thing about these plants is how perfect they are in miniature—each leaf is smaller than a thumbnail! This is lauloa palakea ʻeleʻele, and in its full form, each leaf is 45–65 cm!”
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo women’s soccer climbs two spots to No. 15
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team climbed two spots to No. 15 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings, released on September 20. UH Hilo had made its debut in the top 25 rankings last week, landing at the No. 17 spot at the time. The Vulcans played just one game last week, which ended in a scoreless tie against Hawaiʻi Pacific University in non-conference play.
the university of hawai'i system
Hernandez-Herbach, Graneld named KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s soccer player Alexander Hernandez-Herbach and women’s soccer player Filippa Graneld received KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week recognition for the week September 7–13. The KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week award names one male and one female Vulcan...
the university of hawai'i system
Marquez named Big West Defensive Player of the Week
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s soccer goalkeeper Lauren Marquez was named Big West Defensive Player of the Week on September 19. The award comes after Marquez posted a shutout in a 1-0 win over UC Davis in UH’s conference opener on September 15. The graduate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
the university of hawai'i system
Retsky repeats as PacWest Defender of the Week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer freshman goalkeeper Lolo Retsky was named Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week for September 12–18. This is her second consecutive week earning the title. Retsky totaled seven saves and allowed zero goals in posting two shutouts last week with...
Comments / 0