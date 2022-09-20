MOORE, COX COURT THOSE WITH DIFFERING VIEWS ON EDUCATION: The Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are competing with vastly different education platforms in a state that’s home to more than 882,000 public school students. Dan Cox is courting voters who were frustrated by pandemic-era restrictions in their children’s schools, and picked a running mate who was behind the departure of a county school superintendent over her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wes Moore has pledged to work with a broad section of organizations, including the state teachers’ union, and promises full funding for Maryland’s landmark educational reform and other initiatives. Lillian Reed/The Baltimore Sun.

