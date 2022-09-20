ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
WASHINGTON, DC
wtae.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track Jan. 6 suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
WJLA

'Conditions lag behind': DC airport workers, union rally at Reagan Airport

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Airport workers in Washington, D.C. rallied Wednesday at Ronald Reagan National Airport to protect jobs as "massive contracts" are being planned, according to a press release. Union workers also urged Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to enact a policy requiring contractors to provide paid sick...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Phil Mendelson
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Moore, Cox court voters with vastly different views on education; threats, violence against abortion providers on the rise

MOORE, COX COURT THOSE WITH DIFFERING VIEWS ON EDUCATION: The Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are competing with vastly different education platforms in a state that’s home to more than 882,000 public school students. Dan Cox is courting voters who were frustrated by pandemic-era restrictions in their children’s schools, and picked a running mate who was behind the departure of a county school superintendent over her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wes Moore has pledged to work with a broad section of organizations, including the state teachers’ union, and promises full funding for Maryland’s landmark educational reform and other initiatives. Lillian Reed/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Crisis#City Council#Politics Local#Dc Council#The D C Council
dbknews.com

Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot

Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC

The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
WJLA

Early in-person voting begins in Virginia: What you need to know

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia ahead of the General Elections on Nov. 8. To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot. In-person early voting is available from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5.
VIRGINIA STATE
PLANetizen

Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward

Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

No Right On Red: DC Council May Ban This Turn: Reports

D.C. drivers may not be able to turn right at red lights in the district for much longer, NBC4 Washington reported. Lawmakers voted to ban these right turns at most intersections, as a part of the Safer Streets legislation, which would allow bike riders to go through stop signs and red lights without stopping, the website said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

LIST | Sept. 23-25: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out a list of events in the DMV area below. DC Art and Cultural Festival -- Activations within 22 Main Streets, 4 BIDs, DC Public Libraries, and several local establishments across all 8 wards. Hamilton -- John F....
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy