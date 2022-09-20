Read full article on original website
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
WUSA
DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
My Clallam County
Makah Tribe member to lead Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Office of Justice Services
WASHINGTON, DC – The Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, DC announced Wednesday that Richard “Glen” Melville, a member of Makah Tribe, will lead the Office of Justice Services as a deputy bureau director starting this month. Melville joined the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1997 and...
wtae.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track Jan. 6 suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
WJLA
DC could soon eliminate right turns on red on some roads starting 2025
WASHINGTON (7News) — With New York City --- the only major jurisdiction to ban right turn on red a light --- a vote Tuesday in the D.C. Council, could have the city joining the New York City’s policy in 2025. The D.C. Council unanimously passed a measure that...
WJLA
Audit finds DC in violation of law to create public safety teams to reduce crime, violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — The District of Columbia is breaking one of the very laws it created. An audit found that key elements of a mandate to prevent violence and reduce crime have been ignored for years, and rather than creating the public safety program required by the law, instead, the mayor's office is simply claiming that it has.
WJLA
Honor Flight to take Central, SWVA Veterans to visit Washington D.C. Memorials for free
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight will execute Mission 5 on October 21 through 23, taking veterans from our area to Washington D.C. free of charge. The trip will depart from and return to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The hub will be bringing...
WJLA
'Conditions lag behind': DC airport workers, union rally at Reagan Airport
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Airport workers in Washington, D.C. rallied Wednesday at Ronald Reagan National Airport to protect jobs as "massive contracts" are being planned, according to a press release. Union workers also urged Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to enact a policy requiring contractors to provide paid sick...
WJLA
PHOTOS | Special visit with DC centenarian, 107-year-old Ms. Willie Mae Avery
WASHINGTON (7News) — Washington, D.C. centenarian Ms. Willie Mae Avery, 107, was paid a special visit Thursday by Mayor Muriel Bowser. "She's been blessed with 107 years," Bowser said. "Sounds like she's had a great experience and she's seen a lot and she still has a great quality of life."
State Roundup: Moore, Cox court voters with vastly different views on education; threats, violence against abortion providers on the rise
MOORE, COX COURT THOSE WITH DIFFERING VIEWS ON EDUCATION: The Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are competing with vastly different education platforms in a state that’s home to more than 882,000 public school students. Dan Cox is courting voters who were frustrated by pandemic-era restrictions in their children’s schools, and picked a running mate who was behind the departure of a county school superintendent over her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wes Moore has pledged to work with a broad section of organizations, including the state teachers’ union, and promises full funding for Maryland’s landmark educational reform and other initiatives. Lillian Reed/The Baltimore Sun.
royalexaminer.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
dbknews.com
Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot
Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
WTOP
DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC
The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
WMDT.com
Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
mymcmedia.org
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox Challenges Election Ballot Counting Petition
During a civil hearing at the Montgomery County Circuit court to discuss the Maryland State Board of Elections’ petition to start processing ballots early, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, proved to be the most vocal critic. With mounting pressures that the primary election will be riddled...
WJLA
Early in-person voting begins in Virginia: What you need to know
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia ahead of the General Elections on Nov. 8. To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot. In-person early voting is available from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5.
PLANetizen
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward
Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
No Right On Red: DC Council May Ban This Turn: Reports
D.C. drivers may not be able to turn right at red lights in the district for much longer, NBC4 Washington reported. Lawmakers voted to ban these right turns at most intersections, as a part of the Safer Streets legislation, which would allow bike riders to go through stop signs and red lights without stopping, the website said.
WJLA
LIST | Sept. 23-25: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out a list of events in the DMV area below. DC Art and Cultural Festival -- Activations within 22 Main Streets, 4 BIDs, DC Public Libraries, and several local establishments across all 8 wards. Hamilton -- John F....
