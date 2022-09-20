Read full article on original website
Eisenhower Volleyball Tops Tidioute Charter
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – Mikenzie Miller had seven kills as Eisenhower earned a 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-23) win over Tidioute. Carly Christiansen was strong at the net with three blocks, while notching two kills and four aces. Christiansen talked about the win:. Eisenhower held off Tidioute rallies in both the...
Sheffield Swept at Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Still searching for the right mix of players due to injury, Sheffield was swept at Johnsonburg, 25-12, 25-18, and 25-19, on Tuesday. Down a starter, the Wolverines have been moving players to new positions to try to fill the gap. “We moved Lexi (Goldthwaite) to middle...
Rex’s Hat Trick Powers Warren Offense in Win at Eisenhower
RUSSELL, Pa. – Three goals in three minutes helped turn a 1-goal lead into a 4-goal lead, and Warren tacked on four more in an 8-0 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. The Dragons (5-3 overall, 5-1 Region 4) led 1-0 at halftime. Just under six minutes into the second half, Warren scored three goals in a span of three minutes, two within 35 seconds of each other, to break the game open. It was the Dragons’ fourth straight victory.
Eisenhower Girls Battle to Draw With Seneca
RUSSELL, Pa. – One hundred minutes weren’t enough as Region 3 contenders Eisenhower and Seneca battled to a 0-0 draw. “I think we played probably to about 90 percent of our capability,” said Eisenhower coach Alex Johnson. “We played a good, hard game but we didn’t do well at communicating early on.”
Warren Sweeps Its Way to Region Road Win at Hickory
HICKORY, Pa. – Alexia Bowers had a big game with 13 kills and seven digs, and Warren picked up a Region 5 sweep at Hickory on Thursday. The Dragons also got strong games at the net from Carly Beers (seven kills, 10 digs), Kirsten Johnson (three kills, three blocks, and three aces), and Kylie Fehlman (six kills, two blocks) in the 25-16, 25-18, and 25-20.
WCYFL: Hurricanes Blank Hubs in Road Win; Hubs Holdoff Hogs; Panthers Fall at Raptors
SMETHPORT, Pa. – A change of venue didn’t have much impact as the Warren Hurricanes picked up their first road win of the season, 24-0, over the Smethport Lil Hubs. Timothy Cope had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Glade Rulander threw two touchdown passes, one to Braylon Curtis, and the other to Zane Getner.
Bowling Scores Week of Sept. 20
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Jim Swearingen narrowly missed a 600 series in Daybreakers play, while Kellie Johnson went over 500 in Ladies Church League at Valley Bowling Center. DAYBREAKERS: Bob Marasco 222-180-553; Jim Swearingen 200-215-587 LADIES CHURCH LEAGUE: Ginny Barrett 167-454; Kellie Johnson 181-518.
WCYFL Recognizes Meddock for Service
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The players and coaches have come and gone through the years, but one thing has remained constant in the Warren County Youth Football League. The man in the striped shirt. Marty Meddock has been a part of the WCYFL since its inception, ensuring rules and safety...
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
Severe Weather could hit Erie late Wednesday afternoon
There is potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front currently in the central Great Lakes is already producing some strong storms as it moves east. It is scheduled to affect northwest Pennsylvania by late afternoon or early evening. This will most likely occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Strong wind gusts […]
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90
A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90. At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda […]
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
Vehicle drives into convenience store on Cherry street
(Erie, Pennsylvania) — One person is unharmed after driving into the front of a convenience store. This happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. According to Erie Police, a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.
Kayaker Hospitalized After Overturning His Craft On Chautauqua Lake
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 73-year-old kayaker from Ohio was taken to a regional hospital after overturning his craft on Chautauqua Lake. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Maxim, of Pataskala, Ohio, overturned his kayak around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. Maxim was found unconscious when...
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
34th Annual Event, Two Weekends in October
The fall foliage is starting to look really beautiful. I know gas is bit excessive these days but don’t let that stop you from hopping in your vehicle and taking a drive to check out the areas fall colors. And hey, maybe while you’re doing that, you can drive right up to 1405 Olde Road, in Clymer, NY and stop at the Peek’ N Peak Resort from 10-5pm on either October 8-9 or October 15-16 for the 34th Annual Fall Festival. Two weekends full of fun in the foothills of Western New York!!
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
