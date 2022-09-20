The fall foliage is starting to look really beautiful. I know gas is bit excessive these days but don’t let that stop you from hopping in your vehicle and taking a drive to check out the areas fall colors. And hey, maybe while you’re doing that, you can drive right up to 1405 Olde Road, in Clymer, NY and stop at the Peek’ N Peak Resort from 10-5pm on either October 8-9 or October 15-16 for the 34th Annual Fall Festival. Two weekends full of fun in the foothills of Western New York!!

