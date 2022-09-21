Read full article on original website
Rebecca Francis Team Announced Relocation to New Office Space
The Rebecca Francis Team moved from their office in Coopersburg to Center Valley. Center Valley, PA (September 22, 2022) — The Rebecca Francis Team, which is ranked in the top half of 1% of all Berkshire Hathaway agents nationwide, has announced its new office location in Center Valley, at 3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 150. The team — which specializes in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County luxury home market — was originally located on 2 N Main St. in Coopersburg, PA.
Frailey Insurance Team Expands
September 2022 – Felicia M. Gwinn is the newest member of the Frailey Insurance Stroudsburg team. As a mother of two young girls, she understands how important multi-tasking and organization are when it comes to getting the job done. Residing in Pocono Township, she enjoys reading and writing poetry in her spare time. Helping people is one of her passions so the insurance industry is a perfect fit. Previous experience in retail management (customer service driven business) helps her in achieving the agency’s mission of protecting what matters most! She strives to not only make a difference but more importantly, educate her clients on all their insurance needs. Presently she is taking real estate classes to fulfill her dream “to sell real estate on the side and build long lasting trusting relationships with my clients to where they trust me to serve their insurance needs.” Stop in to say hello or for more information, visit: FRMinsurancegroup.com or call 570-421-7447.
Comprehensive Chiropractic, PC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Join us for the Ribbon Cutting Celebration of Comprehensive Chiropractic, PC on Wednesday, September 28 from 5pm- 7pm! Ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6pm! Recognizing the need for chiropractic care in the growing, family-oriented town of Macungie, the team opened their second office in July 2020. They’re delighted to now have a presence in this lovely suburb of Allentown! At Comprehensive Chiropractic, they provide care for patients of all ages, from babies and children to young parents and older seniors. In their contemporary, open and welcoming new office guests will get the latest in chiropractic paired with something that’s sorely lacking these days—personalized, attentive care. They will take the time to get to know what’s brought guests in. Next, the doctor will craft a customized care plan to help achieve health and wellness goals.
New Coca-Cola distribution plant opens in Kingston's east end
Coca-Cola officials and Kingston dignitaries toasted the opening of the company’s new distribution plant in Kingston’s east end on Wednesday afternoon with the appropriate Coca-Cola product. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited (Coke Canada...
ASR Media Productions Welcomes New Junior Editor
Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – Emmy award-winning ASR Media Productions (ASR Media) recently announced the addition of a new member to their growing team. Cíara Purcell has joined ASR Media as a junior editor. Purcell began her career with ASR Media in the spring of 2022 as...
Palmer Twp. denies developer’s cease and desist appeal, renters still in limbo
A cease and desist order that halted construction of a 13-building apartment complex and further delayed move-in plans for prospective tenants was upheld Wednesday. The Palmer Township Zoning Board denied the developer’s appeal to resume construction and suggested the developer take the issue up with board of supervisors, which lodged the order, directly, zoning board Chairman Kris Grube told lehighvalleylive.com.
ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES VEGAN POP-UP MARKET
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is proud to partner with Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley to present Mercy Vegan Pop-Up Market on Sunday Oct. 23. The Pop-Up Market will take place on the Air Products Town Square at the SteelStacks campus from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets, for ArtsQuest members $5 and $8 for the general public, are now on sale at Steelstacks.org.
Community Music School Board of Directors Announces New Roles
Allentown, PA (September 21, 2022) – Community Music School – Lehigh Valley & Berks (CMS) is pleased to announce that Michael Yeager of Allentown was elected President of the Board of Directors at the nonprofit’s board meeting on September 12, 2022. Yeager assumes the role previously held by Carmen Flosdorf, Vice President, Commercial Banking at Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Flosdorf served as President for two full fiscal years, 2020-21 and 2021-22, and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.
Allentown West Rotary Hosts Casino Night
Allentown West Rotary Club & the Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce are hosting Casino Night at the Museum. On Friday September 23, 2022 from 5-9pm at America On Wheels Museum, you and friends can have a night out while helping raise funds for a great cause. Rotary International is a charitable, philanthropic organization that operates through our own charitable 501c3 foundation (82-0589636). The Rotary Club Foundation has zero operating expenses and supports many local projects.
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Announces New Board of Directors
Allentown, PA (September 21, 2022) — Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors, with the appointment of Sandra K. Green, Hope Johnson, and Adrian Marsh. Sandra K. Green has a strong presence in the...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
Bethlehem residents voice concern over ‘maple syrup smell’ pouring over area
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Residents on Tuesday brought a concerning smell to the attention of Bethlehem City Council. George Andrews, who lives near Cypress Road, took to the podium to represent the group in their concerns. “We’re having very, very awful smells,” Andrews said. “It’s all about air quality. We...
Scranton invests in revitalization
Do you own a business in the city? Want to start one? Then Scranton may be able to help.
Sweet sauce pizza, an original NEPA phenomenon
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre? Across the counties, there are many pizza parlors, but only some offer the famous sweet sauce. Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader […]
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1
LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
Mount Airy Casino fined after kids ages 11 and 13 gambled, state says (UPDATE)
Children and teens — ranging from 11 to 18 years old — were found gambling on the gaming floor of Mount Airy Casino Resort, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board approved Wednesday a consent agreement during its public meeting, resulting in a $160,000 fine for...
Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever
New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
