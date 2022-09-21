ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football: Full 2023 schedule released

On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule. Missing from Georgia’s 2023 schedule are the Oklahoma Sooners, who UGA was originally scheduled to visit in 2023 and then host in 2031. Last week, the SEC directed Georgia and Oklahoma to cancel their home-and-home series seeing as how the Sooners are joining the conference in 2025. Georgia replaced Oklahoma with Ball State, giving UGA an incredibly easy schedule to open the season next year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If one of your favorite things to eat is a nice pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Georgia that you should visit, if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Joel Klatt Reveals The Biggest Difference For Georgia This Year

The Georgia Bulldogs are certainly passing the eye test through three weeks of the season and FOX's Joel Klatt pointed out what he believes is the biggest difference with Kirby Smart's team this year. “They have something that the other teams at Georgia haven’t had,” Klatt said on his podcast....
ATHENS, GA

