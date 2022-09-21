ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

86-year-old woman found dead in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly strangled to death. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to a call from the Best Western Edgewater Hotel at 56 Bridge Street. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman dead in a hotel room. It is believed she died of strangulation.
SANDPOINT, ID
KLEWTV

Spokane Police identify suspect in cryptocurrency scam

The Spokane Police Department’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) is actively investigating an apparent scam where over $100,000 has been stolen. Last Friday, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert to consumers to be aware of such elaborate cryptocurrency scams as the BBB has seen a recent uptick in reports from victims.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is about 5’10”, 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

911 Outage affecting multiple counties

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available. Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. They...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Department grants 7-year-old's birthday wish

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) granted 7-year-old Eli's birthday wish. According to SPD, Eli wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday. The SPD community outreach unit stopped by to talk about police work and gave him a tour of police car.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Department investigating scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by 'Crypto Mike'

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by a man referred to as "Crypto Mike." Multiple people in the Spokane area have reported there money has been stolen from Crypto Mike. According to SPD, he imitates an investor telling them to transfer money that he'll later invest in cryptocurrency. SPD said once the money is transferred, Mike disappears.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Structure fire reported on Electric Ave in Four Lakes

CHENEY, Wash. — A detached garage is confirmed to be on fire in Four Lakes. According to fire chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3, the location of the fire is in the area of 10300 South Electric Avenue. There are concerns that the fire is spreading to nearby structures, including a mobile home.
FOUR LAKES, WA
KREM2

KREM2

