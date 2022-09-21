Read full article on original website
86-year-old woman found dead in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly strangled to death. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to a call from the Best Western Edgewater Hotel at 56 Bridge Street. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman dead in a hotel room. It is believed she died of strangulation.
Spokane Police identify suspect in cryptocurrency scam
The Spokane Police Department’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) is actively investigating an apparent scam where over $100,000 has been stolen. Last Friday, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert to consumers to be aware of such elaborate cryptocurrency scams as the BBB has seen a recent uptick in reports from victims.
Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
SPD searching for missing endangered indigenous man
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered indigenous person, last seen at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Forty-year-old Eugene Klatush, who goes by “Layton,” is considered endangered due to his disabilities and medications not being taken. He is about 5’10”, 190 pounds, and has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He was...
Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
West Glen neighbors turn to C.O.P.S. after being fed up with crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Damaged garages, stolen vehicles, and needles lying around their complex have pushed neighbors living in the West Glen neighborhood of Spokane to say “enough is enough”. Neighbors say they have trouble getting police to help with property crimes in their area. Now, they’re turning to each other for help.
911 Outage affecting multiple counties
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available. Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. They...
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman found in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has reported that a body believed to be 53-year-old Theresa Bergman from Moses Lake has been found. The body was found in rural Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's office. The woman's husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman is still unaccounted for.
Spokane Police Department grants 7-year-old's birthday wish
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) granted 7-year-old Eli's birthday wish. According to SPD, Eli wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday. The SPD community outreach unit stopped by to talk about police work and gave him a tour of police car.
Spokane Police Department investigating scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by 'Crypto Mike'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by a man referred to as "Crypto Mike." Multiple people in the Spokane area have reported there money has been stolen from Crypto Mike. According to SPD, he imitates an investor telling them to transfer money that he'll later invest in cryptocurrency. SPD said once the money is transferred, Mike disappears.
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
Police: Missing Moses Lake couple's last phone data recorded in Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate two missing Moses Lake residents last seen on Sunday. 53-year-old Theresa Bergman and her husband 54-year-old Charles Bergman from did not return home as expected on Sunday. Theresa was last seen at the Spokane International...
Driver arrested for vehicular assault in collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol. According to WSP, the crash blocked one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. That lane has since...
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
Structure fire reported on Electric Ave in Four Lakes
CHENEY, Wash. — A detached garage is confirmed to be on fire in Four Lakes. According to fire chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3, the location of the fire is in the area of 10300 South Electric Avenue. There are concerns that the fire is spreading to nearby structures, including a mobile home.
Firefighters rescue unconscious dog from N. Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters saved a dog from a North Spokane house fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews found dark smoke billowing from the front door of a duplex near N. Altamont St and E. Francis Ave. They quickly attacked the fire and found no one was home. Search crews did...
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could’ve been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could’ve been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died...
'Citizens have lost all hope for resolution' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
