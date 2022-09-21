SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by a man referred to as "Crypto Mike." Multiple people in the Spokane area have reported there money has been stolen from Crypto Mike. According to SPD, he imitates an investor telling them to transfer money that he'll later invest in cryptocurrency. SPD said once the money is transferred, Mike disappears.

