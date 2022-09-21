Read full article on original website
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Chaim Bloom: Red Sox knew exactly how DFAing Kevin Plawecki would land
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford for an exclusive interview on Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” and talked about the difficult decision to DFA Kevin Plawecki.
Ceddanne Rafaela named Baseball America’s 2022 Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year
Ceddanne Rafaela was named Baseball America’s Red Sox 2022 Minor League Player of the Year on Tuesday. That should come as no surprise. Rafaela, who just turned 22 over the weekend, entered Baseball America’s Top 100 rankings back in July and is now regarded by the publication as the No. 81 prospect in the sport.
Did Red Sox's Connor Seabold Ignore Alex Cora's Request In Latest Start?
Did Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold ignore the one thing manager Alex Cora asked him to do in his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park?. All signs point to the rookie hurler deciding not to take his skipper's advice heading into his first...
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec's Blasting Homers For WooSox, But Biggest Flaw Remains
If you've seen the headlines coming out of Triple-Worcester, you'd think first baseman Bobby Dalbec is starting to turn a corner. He's seen a noticeable spike in power and the coaching staff is raving about his work ethic. However, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound slugger has yet to solve, or even improve...
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx
The greatest rivalry in sports will add a new chapter this weekend in New York. The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday night. Although the fight for the top of the American League East is wrapped up, another title is at stake.
3 reasons Braves can win the World Series, 1 reason they won’t
There are many reasons why the Atlanta Braves could win the 2022 World Series and at least one reason why they will not. The defending champion Atlanta Braves have their eyes on the National League East. It has eluded them for most of the year thanks to the New York Mets who have mustered up more wins this season… so far.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview
Aaron Judge didn’t get past Babe Ruth last night, which means, perhaps fittingly, that his best chance for 61 and 62 at home will come in this four-game set against the Red Sox — the same historic rival that Roger Maris torched for his record-breaking 61st homer of 1961. Judge will be the main character for all four contests, but let’s take a look at the pitching matchups too.
4 takeaways as Cardinals avoid sweep by Padres
After getting shut out in three consecutive games, the St. Louis Cardinals finally broke the cycle and won with help from the team’s youngsters. The Cardinals had a terrible string of bad luck as they lost to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday 5-0 and Wednesday 1-0. But with some help from the club youngsters, they pulled out an impressive 5-4 victory over the Padres Thursday.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
Boston Red Sox place Trevor Story on 10-day IL
NEW YORK -- Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list Thursday. The move comes 11 days after Story left a game against. because of a bruised left heel. Boston made the move retroactive to Monday and recalled first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec from...
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
