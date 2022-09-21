ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

3 reasons Braves can win the World Series, 1 reason they won’t

There are many reasons why the Atlanta Braves could win the 2022 World Series and at least one reason why they will not. The defending champion Atlanta Braves have their eyes on the National League East. It has eluded them for most of the year thanks to the New York Mets who have mustered up more wins this season… so far.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Tyler Danish
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Matt Strahm
Person
Nick Pivetta
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview

Aaron Judge didn’t get past Babe Ruth last night, which means, perhaps fittingly, that his best chance for 61 and 62 at home will come in this four-game set against the Red Sox — the same historic rival that Roger Maris torched for his record-breaking 61st homer of 1961. Judge will be the main character for all four contests, but let’s take a look at the pitching matchups too.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

4 takeaways as Cardinals avoid sweep by Padres

After getting shut out in three consecutive games, the St. Louis Cardinals finally broke the cycle and won with help from the team’s youngsters. The Cardinals had a terrible string of bad luck as they lost to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday 5-0 and Wednesday 1-0. But with some help from the club youngsters, they pulled out an impressive 5-4 victory over the Padres Thursday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Kansas City Royals
ESPN

Boston Red Sox place Trevor Story on 10-day IL

NEW YORK -- Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list Thursday. The move comes 11 days after Story left a game against. because of a bruised left heel. Boston made the move retroactive to Monday and recalled first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec from...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy