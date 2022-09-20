SAN FRANCISCO — Wednesday evening’s concert by Gorillaz was full of surprises and the enthusiastic crowd at Chase Center was there for it. During the show, frontman Damon Albarn debuted a new song called “Skinny Ape.” A bit of Bay Area history occurred later in the evening when Oakland rapper Del the Funky Homosapien took the stage during the encore and joined the band for a rendition of “Rock the House,” a tune the band hadn’t played live in 20 years.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO