Daily Beast
The Only Two People Holding Trump Accountable Are Not Men
Despite continued allegations of fraud and obstruction of justice claims against Donald Trump, somehow there are still only two people continuing to call the former president out—and neither one is a man. According to host Molly Jong-Fast in her last episode appearing on political podcast The New Abnormal, those...
Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman’s stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center in the hotly contested campaign. Dr. Rebecca Kurth in New York...
Embattled Trump aims funding firepower at loyal Republicans – live updates
Former president’s allies launch Super Pac to funnel millions to Maga Republicans as speculation about White House run grows
Daily Beast
AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented. A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has...
Daily Beast
AOC’s Opponent: ‘The Latino Community’ Is Endorsing Me
Tina Forte, the QAnon-promoting Republican challenger for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s House seat, claimed Thursday that not only are her opponent’s voters endorsing her, but so is “the Latino community.”. In a Newsmax interview that also featured Steven Elliott, the GOP candidate who will face Rep. Rashida Tlaib...
Daily Beast
Trump Needed (and Got) a Lot of Help to Be This Corrupt
In her press conference announcing a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, executives of the business, and three out of four of Trump’s adult children, New York Attorney General Letitia James poetically characterized the massive allegations of fraud as telling “a tale of two justice systems. One for everyday working people and one for the elite, rich and powerful.” On the surface this may seem like the standard statement of a crusading prosecutor seeking to bring down an allegedly corrupt businessman, but it resonates more deeply than that and asks the troubling question of who really helped Trump perpetrate such alleged fraud?
Daily Beast
NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op
The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage capturing the comments at the center of the controversy were circulated earlier this month by Project Veritas, a controversial group specializing in hidden camera operations targeting progressives. In it, Norris can be heard explaining to the person behind the camera that she refuses to bring conservative speakers to campus. “Not on my watch, I guess,” she said, adding later that Republicans are “really awful people.” In another stitched clip, Norris appears to call some white male students on campus “just horrible.”
Daily Beast
Inside Shaun King’s Shadowy $6.7 Million Nonprofit
Shaun King’s nonprofit amassed millions of dollars in donations in the months following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, while its signature project to review and redress prosecutorial injustices in three major U.S. cities floundered—and while King himself and his associates raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation.
Daily Beast
These GOP Losers Are Accusing Their Own Party of Election Fraud
The day after Colorado’s primary elections, when Pam Anderson’s victory was clear, the candidate called both of her primary opponents to congratulate them on a well-fought race. Neither responded, Anderson says. “That’s not usual,” Anderson, who has run three previous campaigns, told The Daily Beast. “I think it...
Daily Beast
The Performative Sadism of Ron DeSantis
The GOP—under Donald Trump and perhaps soon under his would-be successor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—is rapidly becoming a party centered upon tormenting and humiliating the vulnerable. In the sway of sadists, the Republicans are testing whether the celebration of cruelty can be the motivating force for a U.S....
