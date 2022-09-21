Read full article on original website
Allegheny County offices evacuated after contractor hits gas, water line in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Multiple Allegheny County offices were evacuated after a gas line and water line were hit in Downtown Pittsburgh. Allegheny County officials said the lines were hit by a private contractor on Forbes Avenue. The offices will be closed for the day. The closed offices include Children Initiatives,...
wccsradio.com
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
Public meeting scheduled for Route 403 project
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will conduct an open house and plans display to inform the public of the proposed PA 403 – U.S. 219 to PA 985 safety improvement project. The improvement project will take place in Hooversville and Benson Boroughs and Shade, Quemahoning, and Conemaugh Townships. The meeting […]
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY
Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
Bells Mills Road closed after vehicle strikes covered bridge
Bells Mills Road connecting South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships has been closed at the Bells Mills Road bridge, after a vehicle struck the bridge on Tuesday, according to PennDOT officials. Damage to the bridge necessitated the road closure, according to PennDOT spokesperson Melissa Maczko. Vaughn Neil, an engineer with Westmoreland...
1 airlifted from car-truck crash in Salem Township
One person was airlifted by medical helicopter for treatment following a Thursday afternoon crash in Salem Township that involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger car. No one else was hurt, according to Slickville firefighters, who said the injured personhad to be freed from the wrecked car. The car was overturned...
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
wccsradio.com
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON THURSDAY
At least one person had possible injuries in a crash yesterday in Black Lick Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched crews from the Black Lick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments, Citizens Ambulance and State Police for the reported vehicle accident at 3:12 Thursday afternoon. Black Lick Fire Officials confirmed at least two cars were involved in the crash on Route 286 near Mill Street. State police have not released any details on this crash yet.
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
Pa. woman shot multiple times, car riddled with bullets along main road
A western Pennsylvania woman was shot multiple times along a main road early Thursday, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County 911 told the news station they were notified of a shooting near the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard at Marlboro Avenue in Wilkinsburg around 2 a.m. WPXI said first...
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL RECEIVES MID-YEAR POLICE DEPARTMENT UPDATE
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl presented borough council with a mid-year update during council’s work session Tuesday night. During his presentation, Schawl said that the problems of 2020 and 2021, such as Covid-19, the political divide and trust in the police department continue to be issues in 2022 and he said that it is making nothing easier.
WJAC TV
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
Fugitive taken into custody after search in Beaver County
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A fugitive is in custody after a search triggered multiple lockdowns in Beaver County. State and local police were in the area of Beacom Drive in Brighton Township on Wednesday afternoon searching for a suspected car thief, dispatchers confirmed. Brighton Township police said on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody. Police didn't identify the fugitive. While the search was happening, Brady's Run Ice Arena posted on Facebook saying it was on lockdown and warning visitors to stay away.
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
wccsradio.com
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE TONIGHT FOR RIVER VALLEY HOMECOMING PARADE IN BLAIRSVILLE
There will be some traffic changes in downtown Blairsville this afternoon as the River Valley Panthers get ready for Homecoming. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed that River Valley School District will host its annual homecoming parade through Downtown Blairsville this evening at 6:00 PM. The parade will start at the Diamond and head up Market Street, before coming to an end along Grandview Avenue at Ernie Widmar Stadium.
wtae.com
McKeesport child caught on video running with gun
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
