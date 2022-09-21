ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allears.net

BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World

There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
disneytips.com

Universal’s New Airport Store Crushes Disney’s Reveal

Big news for Orlando, Florida! The Orlando International Airport has announced its new Terminal C is officially open! The airport expansion allows for more travelers from around the world to experience Orlando travel in a seamless, modern way. And, yes, Disney and Universal are getting in on the fun!. Orlando...
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a Category 2 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said TD9 is currently “disheveled,” however, weaker wind sheer and warm water should...
cohaitungchi.com

17+ Insanely Cheap Things to Do in Orlando (2022)

When it comes to finding cheap things to do in Orlando, you may have a look a bit closer than the pricey theme park tickets. You are reading: Affordable things to do in orlando florida | 17+ Insanely Cheap Things to Do in Orlando (2022) But that doesn’t mean there’s...
click orlando

Hurricane Fiona brings rough surf, strong rip currents to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Category 4 Hurricane Fiona is moving away from Florida, but it’s bringing highly anticipated swells for surfers and strong rip currents. “The morning (in) the first half of the day is going to be great. If you’re a surfer in Orlando, get over here. If you’re anywhere in Florida, get over here. North Central Florida is going to be the best for the swell because a lot of the swell is blocked down south,” Ryan Ragan, owner of Vast Ocean’s Surf School, said.
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
click orlando

Florida sees high rip current risk from Hurricane Fiona

ORLANDO, Fla. – Though far away from Florida, Hurricane Fiona is creating rip current risk along the Central Florida coast. Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane, on Thursday was hundreds of miles southwest of Bermuda with winds up to 130 mph. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Orlando Weekly

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
fox35orlando.com

New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues

APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
iheart.com

Huge Lizard Seen Scaling the Side of Florida Home

Video of a giant lizard scaling the window of a Florida home has terrified the internet. Florida resident, Jocelyn Penson was visiting her son in the city of Apopka when she received a visit from a Godzilla stand in. She says she spotted the huge, dog-sized lizard scaling the window,...
