TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Airline blames Orlando airport after passengers waited hours for bags at Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline is blaming the Orlando International Airport (MCO) after its passengers waited hours to receive their luggage at the airport's brand new, multi-billion dollar Terminal C on Tuesday. In a statement to FOX 35 News, Aer Lingus said it was "aware some customers experienced a delay...
allears.net
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World
There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Central Florida residents work to help evacuees from Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida are preparing to take in any evacuees from Puerto Rico. Staff from Rep. Darren Soto’s office stood at the arrivals gate of Orlando International Airport on Wednesday. They welcomed people from the island with pamphlets listing all the resources available to...
click orlando
‘Looked like another Maria:’ Puerto Ricans arriving at Orlando airport describe Fiona aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to struggle after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this week. President Joe Biden already approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and rescuers are still trying to access some areas cut off by damaged roads and bridges from all the flooding.
disneytips.com
Universal’s New Airport Store Crushes Disney’s Reveal
Big news for Orlando, Florida! The Orlando International Airport has announced its new Terminal C is officially open! The airport expansion allows for more travelers from around the world to experience Orlando travel in a seamless, modern way. And, yes, Disney and Universal are getting in on the fun!. Orlando...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a Category 2 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said TD9 is currently “disheveled,” however, weaker wind sheer and warm water should...
cohaitungchi.com
17+ Insanely Cheap Things to Do in Orlando (2022)
When it comes to finding cheap things to do in Orlando, you may have a look a bit closer than the pricey theme park tickets. You are reading: Affordable things to do in orlando florida | 17+ Insanely Cheap Things to Do in Orlando (2022) But that doesn’t mean there’s...
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
WESH
Incredible video shows chopper lifting plane wreckage from marshy area of Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An amazing video provided to WESH by viewer Mary Hanbury shows a helicopter lifting the wreckage of a plane crash in Osceola County. The video shows the plane being pulled up from the marshy area where it went down and lifted onto a trailer. The...
click orlando
Hurricane Fiona brings rough surf, strong rip currents to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Category 4 Hurricane Fiona is moving away from Florida, but it’s bringing highly anticipated swells for surfers and strong rip currents. “The morning (in) the first half of the day is going to be great. If you’re a surfer in Orlando, get over here. If you’re anywhere in Florida, get over here. North Central Florida is going to be the best for the swell because a lot of the swell is blocked down south,” Ryan Ragan, owner of Vast Ocean’s Surf School, said.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
SeaWorld Orlando wants your help to name this baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. — Does he look like a Ridgway, Theodore, Pierre or Teddy?. SeaWorld Orlando wants your help to name a baby dolphin deemed unreleasable after being rehabilitated following life-threatening injuries in the waters off Clearwater Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rescuers saved the less...
click orlando
Florida sees high rip current risk from Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though far away from Florida, Hurricane Fiona is creating rip current risk along the Central Florida coast. Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane, on Thursday was hundreds of miles southwest of Bermuda with winds up to 130 mph. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.
Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
click orlando
Drive-thru coffee chain Ellianos plans to open along Space Coast. Here’s what we know so far
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – Drive-thru coffee chain Ellianos is set to open its first store in Brevard County, according to a news release. The release did not say where in Brevard County the coffee shop would open or when; however, the company’s franchising website shows plans to open a location in Cocoa.
fox35orlando.com
New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues
APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
iheart.com
Huge Lizard Seen Scaling the Side of Florida Home
Video of a giant lizard scaling the window of a Florida home has terrified the internet. Florida resident, Jocelyn Penson was visiting her son in the city of Apopka when she received a visit from a Godzilla stand in. She says she spotted the huge, dog-sized lizard scaling the window,...
