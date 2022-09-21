Read full article on original website
Charles Leroy Waller, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Leroy Waller, 68, died Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born August 10, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Geraldine L. Komenov Waller and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Waller, of the Methodist faith, was a 1972...
Ralph J. Valerio, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Ralph J. Valerio of Campbell wishes to announce his passing from this life, occurring on Wednesday, September 21, after a brief illness. He was a lifelong parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd St. Joseph the Provider...
Edward J. Kloss, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Kloss, 83, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at Caprice Health Center in North Lima. Ed was born December 25, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Melvin and Rojeanne (Wall) Kloss. He graduated from South...
Francis Bare, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Bare, Jr., known as “Junior”, died Wednesday morning, September 21 at Windsor House Canfield. Junior was born August 31, 1929, in Ellsworth, the son of Francis Bare, Sr. and Laura (Brook) Bare. Junior graduated from Canfield High School. He was the owner...
Gina Sharp, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gina Sharp, 51 of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Sharp was born May 30, 1971 in Youngstown a daughter of Michael Peachok, Sr. and Trudy Jenkins. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her...
John W. Porter, Atwater, Ohio
ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Porter, 69, of Atwater, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon, Ohio. Born November 27, 1952, in Canton, Ohio to John E “Jack” and Marie A (Kimbel) Porter, John grew up just outside Alliance,...
Sarah Jean Daviduk, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Basile Daviduk, passed Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman. She was born January 1, 1957, in Summit County, Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Sam and Jean Wondorf Basile. Sarah was a stay-at-home mom; she loved to play bingo and go...
David Jason Reddinger, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jason Reddinger, 52, transitioned to The God-spirit and siblings, Karen and Brian, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Welcoming him lovingly and with open hearts were his grandparents, Grace and Michael Bundy and Dorothy and Harry Reddinger. David was born May 10,...
Bradley Joseph Foley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 2, 2022, Bradley Joseph Foley, age 65 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1957. Bradley honorably served his county in the United States Navy was buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Auldin “Al” L. Shuman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Auldin “Al” L. Shuman passed away into the arms of The Lord Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Al was born October 16, 1933 in Sistersville, West Virginia to the late Ross and Pearl (Richmond) Shuman. His faith in The...
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
Mary Hurd, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hurd, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Mary was born on December 22, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Falleti. She will be deeply missed by her loving children,...
Michael John Bruno, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty”...
Thomas J. Peterson, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Peterson, 78 of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. Tom was born on June 2, 1944, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Annie (Kersul) Peterson. Tom was later...
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
Betty Gillis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Bradley) Gillis, 87, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Sebring on August 20, 1935 to the late Wilbur and Thelma (Turner) Bradley. Betty was a 1953...
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
Alonzo Charles Ransome, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alonzo Charles Ransome, 77, departed this life Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Mr. Ransome was born January 7, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Perry Ransom and Viola Chukes Baylor. Alonzo was a graduate of...
