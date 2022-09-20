ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs has funny praise for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are proving to be as good as predicted in the 2022 season. Part of that is probably down to the rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs shed some light on that partnership on Tuesday during an interview with “The Rich Eisen Show.”...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst

The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Coach Spotlight: New Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey

On February 1, 2022, Ken Dorsey was promoted by the Buffalo Bills’ Organization to be their new Offensive Coordinator. He would be replacing former OC Brian Daboll who left to become the new Head Coach of the New York Giants (2-0). Dorsey has helped Head Coach Sean McDermott to their 2-0 start.
NFL
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy