3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Stefon Diggs has funny praise for Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are proving to be as good as predicted in the 2022 season. Part of that is probably down to the rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs shed some light on that partnership on Tuesday during an interview with “The Rich Eisen Show.”...
Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports
CB Dane Jackson (neck) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Did not practice.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is still Bills Mafia, will jump through table if team wins title (video)
Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired from the NFL. Life now has him lined up with a big-wig job as a broadcaster for Amazon on Thursday Night Football. Doesn’t mean he’s any less a member of Bills Mafia. Fitzpatrick, who went shirtless at a Buffalo Bills playoff game last season,...
Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst
The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
Bills superstar Stefon Diggs reveals one major secret to his outrageous start to 2022 season
The Buffalo Bills have lived up to all the hype so far in the 2022 season. After two dominant wins, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company look every bit like the Super Bowl contender that everyone expected them to be. Diggs is absolutely dominating so far this season. His four...
Buffalo Bills Coach Spotlight: New Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey
On February 1, 2022, Ken Dorsey was promoted by the Buffalo Bills’ Organization to be their new Offensive Coordinator. He would be replacing former OC Brian Daboll who left to become the new Head Coach of the New York Giants (2-0). Dorsey has helped Head Coach Sean McDermott to their 2-0 start.
Dane Jackson Releases First Public Statement Since Scary Hit vs. Titans
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has released his first public statement since his scary collision during last night's win over the Tennessee Titans. "All glory to God!! appreciate the love, support, and prayers from everyone. Bills mafia the best in the world!" he wrote on Twitter. Jackson suffered what looked...
