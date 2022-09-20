ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tuesday had the last 7 o’clock sunset of 2022

By Jessica Lebel
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The change of the season brings cooler temperatures and earlier sunsets. Tuesday evening will be the last 7 p.m. sunset in Denver in 2022.

By next week on Sept. 27, the sun will set at 6:48 p.m and a week later at 6:37 p.m. Three weeks from now on Oct. 11, the sunset will be at 6:26 p.m.

Denver will be losing 2.5 minutes of daylight each day.

Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 6 with a sunset time of 4:52 p.m.

Denver will have to wait until March of 2023 when Daylight Saving Time begins again to see the sunset after 7 p.m.

Fall officially starts in Denver this Thursday.

