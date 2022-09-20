Tuesday had the last 7 o’clock sunset of 2022
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The change of the season brings cooler temperatures and earlier sunsets. Tuesday evening will be the last 7 p.m. sunset in Denver in 2022.
By next week on Sept. 27, the sun will set at 6:48 p.m and a week later at 6:37 p.m. Three weeks from now on Oct. 11, the sunset will be at 6:26 p.m.Seeing smoke? Crews working waste management fire
Denver will be losing 2.5 minutes of daylight each day.
Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 6 with a sunset time of 4:52 p.m.
Denver will have to wait until March of 2023 when Daylight Saving Time begins again to see the sunset after 7 p.m.
Fall officially starts in Denver this Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0