4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Parkview Health adds new Cancer Center
PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Health System is adding a new center for cancer treatment opening Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center is a three-floor facility bringing cancer care into one facility. According to Parkview, the first floor will have Parkview’s team of radiation and surgical oncologists. The second will be medical oncology and […]
KKTV
WATCH: State epidemiologist talks COVID and flu
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
Schools across the state receive fake threat calls prompting lockdowns
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats today as many were placed on lockdown in series of false alarms
Multiple schools in Colorado receive unfounded threats, terrifying parents
It was a terrifying afternoon for students, teachers and parents in four Colorado school districts who were the victims of false active shooter reports. "PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY GRANDSON," wrote Juanita Tacket, of Alamosa, on her Facebook page. Tacket's fear turned out to be for nothing. Unfounded reports...
KRDO
CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter was injured in a diner fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Gunther Toody’s, near Woodman and Powers, after midnight Thursday. Crews on scene reported fire and smoke inside the restaurant. “They were able to initially...
KKTV
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death is a suspected suicide. The person was...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
KKTV
1 hospitalized following a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. At about noon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to a working structure fire in the 3100 block of Sinton Road. The structure appears to be an apartment complex east of I-25 and just north of W. Fillmore Street.
Cheyenne Mountain Junior High mascot must be changed, violates state law
COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will have to change the mascot for one of their schools after it was deemed in violation of a state law that prohibits the use of Native American mascots by public schools. Colorado Senate Bill 21-116 was signed into law in 2021 and prohibits the use of […]
Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
The Pueblo Riverwalk to see new safety and expansion projects
Safety, security cameras, and expansion projects are coming to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
KKTV
Bears are out and about in Colorado getting ready for hibernation -- what YOU need to know
DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - They’re here, they’re there, and they are hungry. The next few weeks are prime dining time for bears, who are making that last big push to get hibernation-ready. “They are foraging 20 out of 24 hours a day to pack on that weight over...
There was an altercation between two men and one of them was shot
A man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night causing Police to block off several roads while they investigated
