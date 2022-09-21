ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

Parkview Health adds new Cancer Center

PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Health System is adding a new center for cancer treatment opening Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center is a three-floor facility bringing cancer care into one facility. According to Parkview, the first floor will have Parkview’s team of radiation and surgical oncologists. The second will be medical oncology and […]
KKTV

WATCH: State epidemiologist talks COVID and flu

WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
KRDO

CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
KKTV

Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter was injured in a diner fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at Gunther Toody’s, near Woodman and Powers, after midnight Thursday. Crews on scene reported fire and smoke inside the restaurant. “They were able to initially...
KKTV

1 hospitalized following a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. At about noon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived to a working structure fire in the 3100 block of Sinton Road. The structure appears to be an apartment complex east of I-25 and just north of W. Fillmore Street.
KXRM

Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
