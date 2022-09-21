Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 PaymentsCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Airport noise costs Denver millionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through MarchDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartmentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Government Technology
Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School
(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
coloradohometownweekly.com
BVSD invites farmers to lunch for Colorado Proud Day
Niwot farmer Jules Van Thuyne chatted with students Wednesday while they ate lunch at Boulder’s Columbine Elementary School, telling them about how he farms the pinto beans some of them ate in their veggie chili cheese fries. “We’re happy to serve you a local product that’s pretty healthy,” he...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Cyclists 4 Community matches funds for study to build bike path from Boulder to Lyons
Cyclists 4 Community Chairman Rob Andrew described it as the culmination of “a lot of hours and work and paperwork” — a check for $30,000 in matching funds that will kick-start plans to build a bikeway from Boulder to Lyons. Members of Wednesday Morning Velo, a Boulder...
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments
Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville leaders approve already built beer garden for owners who jumped the gun
The order of operations for building out a new business typically goes something like this: An owner brings plans to city staff for review, those plans are approved by elected or appointed officials, permits are issued and construction starts. That wasn’t the case at Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden, which...
Government Technology
Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands
(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growth
Traffic congestion in Lone Tree.The City of Lone Tree. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree officials believe regional growth will worsen safety and congestion issues. To help mitigate expected population growth, the Advancing Lincoln Avenue project will help address safety and mobility needs for Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street, including the I-25 interchange.
DPS threatens to sue former principal, students over 'Know Justice Know Peace' trademark
Denver Public Schools has threatened to sue the former principal of a Northeast Denver school along with several students to stop them from promoting the acclaimed “Know Justice, Know Peace” branded racial justice campaign that the students themselves created. In a recent “cease and desist” demand to Kimberly...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
Jeffco taxpayers will see additional TABOR checks
Taxpayers in Jefferson County will get some money back in their pockets from the county, thanks to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as TABOR.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Superior residents sue town, trustees, developer of controversial Town Square project
Locals appear willing to exhaust all available avenues to overturn a controversial split decision by Superior’s Board of Trustees that paved the way for construction of a massive life-science project that will transform the town’s downtown. Just days after a pair of Superior residents began circulating a petition...
Multiple schools in Colorado receive unfounded threats, terrifying parents
It was a terrifying afternoon for students, teachers and parents in four Colorado school districts who were the victims of false active shooter reports. "PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY GRANDSON," wrote Juanita Tacket, of Alamosa, on her Facebook page. Tacket's fear turned out to be for nothing. Unfounded reports...
Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design
LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn. This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. Located seven miles south...
coloradohometownweekly.com
BVSD, hourly workers reach contract agreement
The Boulder Valley School District and its bus drivers, custodians, food service and other hourly workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, allowing the two sides to avoid mediation. After starting the school year at an impasse in salary negotiations, mediation with a third party had been...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
milehighcre.com
Newly Renovated Apartment Community in Arvada Sells for $4.95M
Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm, announced today the disposition of Newland Way Apartments, Arvada, a 23-unit property, built in 1972. Located at 5502 Newland Way, the property sold for $4,950,000; $215,517 per unit and $291.73 per square foot. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. Acquired...
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
cpr.org
Longtime Denver Police sergeant files whistleblower complaint against the department, citing discrimination and a culture of harassment
Sgt. Carla Havard smiled wide and shook hands with attendees as live music played last month during the Taste of the South festival at the Civic Center in Denver. “Haven’t seen you in a while!” one woman said as she approached Havard. “Can you tell me how to get inside the festival?” another gentleman asked her. Other civilians stopped to say hello and some jested with dance moves as they walked past.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more. Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.
