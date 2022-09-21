ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Government Technology

Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School

(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
LONGMONT, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

BVSD invites farmers to lunch for Colorado Proud Day

Niwot farmer Jules Van Thuyne chatted with students Wednesday while they ate lunch at Boulder’s Columbine Elementary School, telling them about how he farms the pinto beans some of them ate in their veggie chili cheese fries. “We’re happy to serve you a local product that’s pretty healthy,” he...
BOULDER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
Government Technology

Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands

(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Natasha Lovato

Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growth

Traffic congestion in Lone Tree.The City of Lone Tree. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree officials believe regional growth will worsen safety and congestion issues. To help mitigate expected population growth, the Advancing Lincoln Avenue project will help address safety and mobility needs for Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street, including the I-25 interchange.
LONE TREE, CO
9NEWS

Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design

LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn. This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. Located seven miles south...
EATON, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

BVSD, hourly workers reach contract agreement

The Boulder Valley School District and its bus drivers, custodians, food service and other hourly workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, allowing the two sides to avoid mediation. After starting the school year at an impasse in salary negotiations, mediation with a third party had been...
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Newly Renovated Apartment Community in Arvada Sells for $4.95M

Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm, announced today the disposition of Newland Way Apartments, Arvada, a 23-unit property, built in 1972. Located at 5502 Newland Way, the property sold for $4,950,000; $215,517 per unit and $291.73 per square foot. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. Acquired...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

Longtime Denver Police sergeant files whistleblower complaint against the department, citing discrimination and a culture of harassment

Sgt. Carla Havard smiled wide and shook hands with attendees as live music played last month during the Taste of the South festival at the Civic Center in Denver. “Haven’t seen you in a while!” one woman said as she approached Havard. “Can you tell me how to get inside the festival?” another gentleman asked her. Other civilians stopped to say hello and some jested with dance moves as they walked past.
DENVER, CO

