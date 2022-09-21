Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader
After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.
Panthers hold visit with former Raiders LB
After moving defensive tackle Bravvion Roy to the injured reserve, the Carolina Panthers opened up yet another spot on their active roster. So between the (hopefully temporary) losses of Roy and wideout Andre Roberts before him, the team is now down to 51 men. Can Marquel Lee fulfill an underdog...
Davante Adams on Raiders not finishing games: 'Break their necks when you have them in a corner'
Last Sunday, the Raiders collapsed in historic fashion. They blew a 20-point lead for the first time in franchise history. Their dominating 20-0 first half gave way to a 23-3 second half by the Cardinals and they summarily lost in overtime. It was the inverse of the season opener in...
ESPN
New England Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas Raiders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Herron with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the trade, while Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick go to...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.
The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 3
Are Tennessee and Arkansas the real deal? Saturday tests will tell
AthlonSports.com
Significant Update On Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson, Who Left Monday Night Game In Ambulance
The Buffalo Bills stormed to victory over the Titans of Tennessee last Monday night. Unfortunately, that wasn't the biggest storyline of the game. One of the Bills players had to be taken away from the game in an ambulance. Bills cornerback Dane Jackson took a big hit from teammate Tremaine...
Arkansas Football: 3 reasons why Razorbacks will beat No. 23 Texas A&M
Can the Arkansas football team prevail against Texas A&M in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season?. The Arkansas football team and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in their annual Southwest Classic game, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on September 24 at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George will be on the call for television viewers.
WVU Football: 3 takeaways from WVU turning the lights out in Blacksburg
“Rivalry and pageantry, that’s what college football is all about,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick couldn’t have said it better. From the moment that the Virginia Tech-WVU football game was penciled in on the schedule, the excitement was nothing less than galvanic. The first half of the game...
Clemson Football: 3 Reasons Tigers will beat the Demon Deacons
#5 Clemson Football travels to Winston-Salem to play the #21 Demon Deacons. Here are three reasons they win the game. Clemson football will play its conference opener on the road in Winston-Salem to clash with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. The Tigers come into the game a seven-point favorite with the game being broadcast on ABC television. Clemson football comes into this game looking significantly better offensively this season.
