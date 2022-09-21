ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Larry Brown Sports

Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader

After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.
NFL
ESPN

New England Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas Raiders

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Herron with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the trade, while Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick go to...
NFL
FanSided

Arkansas Football: 3 reasons why Razorbacks will beat No. 23 Texas A&M

Can the Arkansas football team prevail against Texas A&M in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season?. The Arkansas football team and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in their annual Southwest Classic game, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on September 24 at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George will be on the call for television viewers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Clemson Football: 3 Reasons Tigers will beat the Demon Deacons

#5 Clemson Football travels to Winston-Salem to play the #21 Demon Deacons. Here are three reasons they win the game. Clemson football will play its conference opener on the road in Winston-Salem to clash with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. The Tigers come into the game a seven-point favorite with the game being broadcast on ABC television. Clemson football comes into this game looking significantly better offensively this season.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

FanSided

