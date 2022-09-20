Read full article on original website
Iowa Basketball: Big Ten announces Hawkeye tipoff times for 2022-2023 season
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season. A minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games have been selected to be televised. The Hawkeyes will...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers Saturday night
Iowa football will kick off its slate of 2022 Big Ten Conference games Saturday night in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Hawkeyes will take on the 3-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium at 6:10 p.m. The contest will air on the Big Ten Network. Both teams will enter Saturday’s game...
Daily Iowan
Pete Ruden
This matchup is going to be predicated on special teams, and we’re lucky enough to see two of the nation’s best punters go at it in Iowa’s Tory Taylor and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak. That means field position will be key, so each offense will likely have to record sustained drives to put up points.
2023 Four-Star Running Back Decommits from Iowa Football
In June 2023, four-star running back from Naples, Florida Kendrick Raphael committed to the University of Iowa's football program. Raphael made the decision ahead of his senior year, saying this in the attached tweet:. I am 100% committed to the University of Iowa!!!!!. Well, not quite 100 percent, apparently. As...
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s matchup with Rutgers a homecoming for wide receiver Nico Ragaini
Nico Ragaini’s return to the field last week was well-timed for both his family and Iowa football. The Hawkeyes are traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, this week to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The senior wide receiver is expecting 79 of his friends and family members to attend the game.
Iowa's Young O-Line Takes Advantage of Delays
Group Uses Interruptions in Nevada Game to Advantage
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer’s Sara Wheaton looks to finish strong
In her fifth year of an accolade-filled Iowa soccer career, Sara Wheaton is looking to finish strong. Wheaton came to the University of Iowa in 2018 and started every game as a freshman. Since then, she’s earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times, was tabbed as Iowa’s 2020-2021 Defensive Player...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
KCRG.com
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
Daily Iowan
UI high enrollment numbers attributed to campus visits and program accolades
The University of Iowa’s enrollment is growing amid a decline in the amount of people pursuing post-secondary education in the U.S. This year, there are 1.4 million fewer students enrolled in undergraduate programs in the U.S. than before the pandemic started. The UI, however, welcomed its third largest freshman class this fall.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
WQAD
Alleman forfeits Week 5 football match against Moline
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Alleman High School athletic director Mark VanNatta announced in a Tuesday news release that the Pioneers will forfeit their Friday night road match with Moline. As an additional result, the program's Senior Night will be moved to the Sept. 30 game against Geneseo. VanNatta stated...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
Daily Iowan
Panel for Iowa City’s Black authors to be held at Prairie Lights as part of Soul & Blues Festival
Eliza David struggled to find Black female protagonists in the stories she read. So she started writing them herself. As a self-publishing novelist and blogger, librarian, and current University of Iowa graduate student, David is one of four Black authors featured in the “Black Authors’ Panel” through Prairie Lights’ involvement in this year’s Iowa City Soul & Blues Festival.
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | David DeGusta
David DeGusta is a second-year MFA student in fiction at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. On Sept. 25, he will take part in a conversation at Prairie Lights bookstore as part of the International Writing Program at Prairie Lights Sunday Reading Series. His writing has been featured in “Boulevard” and “Catapult,” among other publications and will be included in the upcoming “Best New Writers 2022” anthology from the Masters Review. The short story writer also translates works written in Amharic, the national language of Ethiopia. Before switching to fiction, he worked as a paleoanthropologist in Ethiopia and Djibouti.
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
Daily Iowan
Suicide prevention program at UI offers realistic scenarios for faculty, staff, and students
New updates to the University of Iowa’s suicide prevention training program provides different paths for faculty, staff, and students to see realistic scenarios. Kognito, a mandatory training program for UI students, received positive feedback from UI students, faculty, and staff since its campus-wide launch in 2019. Barry Schreier, a...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Colleges should invest in virtual reality
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Virtual Reality has gone from the fictional world of “The Matrix,” all the way to the classroom. Virtual reality...
