Jennifer Garner Shares Intense Workout Routine In Camo Leggings & Neon Pink Athletic Sneakers
Jennifer Garner shared a triumphant and funny snippet of her intense workout routine on social media. The short video posted to Instagram yesterday saw Garner box jumping an impressive height in athletic wear and sneakers. Faltering at first, Garner gained her footing and succeeded the second and third time to lots of fanfare. “The Adam Project” actress always aims to give fans an authentic glimpse into her daily life, whether she’s gardening or sweating off the stress of the day. Getting active, Garner was dressed in sleek black leggings with a dark gray camo design and pockets. The sleek high-waisted leggings were...
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
Kaley Cuoco Is Double the Trouble in a Leather on Leather Outfit and Rugged Combat Boots Behind The Scenes For ‘Role Play’ Movie
Kaley Cuoco has fans seeing double once again on set for the movie “Role Play.” The actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her standing beside her stunt double Monette Moio, both parties wearing identical outfits down to their shoes. “The Flight Attendant” star and her on-set “twin” wore fitted black leather pants with a shiny finish, which the star paired with a risky plunging black leather bra top held up with thin spaghetti straps. The Yes, Norman Productions founder wore her long blond locks down and in a drastic side part along with Moio. The grungy ensemble was paired perfectly with chunky...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
These Lululemon-inspired leggings from Amazon start at just $25
If you're like us, you live in leggings — even when you have zero intention of getting in a workout. We found a $25 pair on Amazon that feels almost exactly like our favorite Lululemon leggings.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
I've been a makeup artist for 9 years. Here are 9 drugstore products that perform better than high-end items.
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
Ballet Flats Are Back, Thanks To The Balletcore Trend
Shoe trends come and go, but I’m forever convinced that ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts style (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual, going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated nighttime looks for far too long), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The onset of the balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Jennifer Garner Runs Errands In Comfy Black Leggings & Neon Orange Athletic Sneakers in Los Angeles
Jennifer Garner was snapped running some errands in athleisure today in Los Angeles. Donning shades, the “13 Going On 30” actress went incognito, going for a casual and sporty ensemble that was very fitting for the on-the-go star. The always authentic “The Adam Project” actress got active, dressed...
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
Babies in Womb Smile When Mother Eats Carrots, Frown When Given Kale, New Study Shows
A new study conducted in England offers a look at how fetuses respond to different flavors Fetuses in the womb smiled after their mothers ate carrots but grimaced after they ate kale, new research shows. Findings were released Wednesday from a new study of nearly 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England in which the mothers were fed capsules filled with powdered versions of kale and carrots. For the study, which was published in the Sage Journals, researchers gave 35 women the equivalent of one medium-sized carrot while...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show
Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
