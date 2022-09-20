Read full article on original website
Hellbilly
3d ago
this is ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE, they shouldn't have driving privileges PERIOD here. NOR should they be able to even be added to insurance or be accepted or added to anything of that subject matter. and they're NOT UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS, THEYRE ILLEGAL ALIENS!
Reply(2)
63
robert Moore
2d ago
they do not need a car just send them back from where they come from and they come in here and get free handout and do not pay no taxes of any kind
Reply(2)
27
Les Poole
3d ago
boy only if this so called politician could only get hit by one of these drivers an possibly be hospitalized by one of these undocumented people with no insurance an now no liscence he would probly change his mind ya think ? which I doubt it he has plenty of money 💰 to cover his hospital stay he is a politician.
Reply(4)
25
