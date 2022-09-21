Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
Related
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
Shawnee remains undefeated after rout of Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Shawnee continued its winning ways when Moorestown came to Medford as the Renegades easily cruised to a 4-0 victory on the back of two goals and two assists from Mackenzie McCready. McCready has been a key contributor for Shawnee (6-0) so far this year. She has at least one point...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 23
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan and Lauren Knego...
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap
Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
Russomanno’s hat trick leads Cranford past Summit - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored three goals as Cranford rolled in the second half to a 4-0 victory over Summit in Cranford. Russomanno now has 10 goals on the season. Summit (2-4-1) stayed within range over the first 40 minutes but Cranford (4-2-1) scored three goals in the second half to pull away.
Young N.J. football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
Field Hockey: Fraticelli ties Shore Conference record in Toms River North win
NOTE: This story will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Sometimes, Olivia Fraticelli appears to be playing in fast forward. It’s almost like you’re watching a YouTube video at 1.25x speed.
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap
Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
NJ.com
NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0