ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner

It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Sports
Allentown, NJ
Sports
City
Allentown, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap

Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT

Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
MATAWAN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap

Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy