Narcity
A Bubbly Brunch Is Coming To Toronto With 'All-You-Can-Enjoy' Food & South of France Vibes
Brunch lovers rejoice! A boozy event is coming to Toronto, and you can sip bubbly like you're in the South of France. Ricarda's is hosting a Champagne Brunch Party, and you'll want to bring your appetite. The feast is happening on September 25, 2022, and time slots are already filling...
Thrillist
Sonic's New Fried Cookie Dough Bites Are Hitting Menus Soon
I love a hunk of cookie dough as much as the next, but you know what I don't love? Salmonella. Luckily, Sonic is adding a safe-to-eat version to menus—and it's fried. Along with the return of its fan-favorite Broccoli Cheddar Tots, the drive-in chain is introducing Fried Cookie Dough Bites.
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it
A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
McDonald's is adding a new treat for fall
McDonald's newest item for fall doesn't have pumpkin or maple flavors. Rather, it's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.
McDonald’s Reintroduces Classic Menu Item From the 80s
McDonald's Delivers Sweet Treat To Nostalgic Customers. Remembering the First Time McDonald's Introduced the Cheese DanishSportSuburban/Flickr. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's hard not to feel nostalgia if you can remember McDonald's in the 1980s.
Is McDonald's Bringing Back Happy Meal Halloween Buckets?
When it comes to holidays, the fast food industry has an uncanny ability to capitalize on the festivities. For example, McDonald's has little association with Saint Patrick of Ireland, but the chain's famed Shamrock Shake has cemented itself as a symbol of both spring and St. Patrick's Day. Why should Halloween — the season of ghosts, ghouls, and buckets full of candy — be treated any differently?
deseret.com
Is McDonald’s bringing back all-day breakfast? Here’s the truth
The internet is wondering whether McDonald’s popular breakfast menu will be available all day again. The burger chain made changes when the COVID-19 pandemic began. To simplify service, all-day breakfast wasn’t available all day anymore. But this hasn’t stopped customers from hoping that the previous offerings come back.
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu
Taco Bell is resurrecting another one of its most popular menu items for a limited time to California with three options. Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite menu item to CaliforniaCredit: Adobe.
The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
Narcity
Ontario Just Got A New IG-Worthy Art Walk & It’s Totally Free
Admiring art doesn’t have to mean listening to audio tapes in a silent museum — it can be so much more. Dive headfirst into Canada’s cultural scene and immerse yourself in an aesthetic wonderland right in the streets of downtown Windsor. With Against the Current — a...
This TikTok Trick Can Save You $3 on a McFlurry at McDonald's in California
A McFlurry can be pricey - but this simple trick revealed on TikTok could save you money in McDonald's across California. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - A Mcflurry can be expensive, but a simple trick can help you save money.
Narcity
You Can Visit A Bunch Of Toronto Attractions For Free & Here's How
As the summer comes to an end and the fall breeze begins to creep in, it might be time to check out some indoor attractions, especially when it'll be free. Yes, you read that right — starting November 20, you'll be able to visit Toronto attractions for free, but there's a catch. You will have to dig through your wallet and find your Toronto Public Library card.
Narcity
40 Rescued Golden Retrievers Were Flown Into Canada To Be Adopted & The Photos Are Perfect
It was smiles all-around this week as 40 rescue dogs were flown into Canada from Cairo, ahead of a government ban that will prevent similar operations. The initiative was coordinated by Golden Rescue, an organization that finds homes for abandoned, unwanted or displaced golden retrievers across the country. Jane Riddell,...
Narcity
9 Quaint Pumpkin Farms In Ontario Where You Can Have A Gourd Time This Fall
'Tis the season for cozy sweaters, apple cider and fall activities like pumpkin picking. Pumpkin patches across the province are sprouting orange gourds and you can visit to find your ideal pick. You can get into the Halloween spirit by visiting one of these quaint pumpkin farms in Ontario. Many...
ComicBook
Taco Bell Launches Plant-Based Steak Taco
Throughout the past couple of years, Taco Bell has placed an increased emphasis on meat-free items it carries in its stores across the country. That lineup is expanding yet again Tuesday...at least in one mid-sized American market. Tuesday morning, the fast-food chained announced the new Beyond Meat Carne Asada Steak. Crafted by Beyond Meat, the plant-based protein will be available in a handful of different products.
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Distillery Is A Road Trip From Vancouver & The Tour Looks Epic
Ryan Reynolds has taken his love for gin to the next level and is ready to share it with the public. The Canadian celeb and co-owner of Aviation American Gin has opened up a new distillery near downtown Portland, which is around six and a half hours away from Vancouver. Reynolds released a video showing off the epic new location, and you can take tours to see it yourself.
Narcity
6 Ways To Save Money In Vancouver, According To A Local & They're Game Changers
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Face it, the city of Vancouver is a pricey place to live between the steep gas prices, rising rental costs and even grocery bills.
