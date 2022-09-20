ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Sonic's New Fried Cookie Dough Bites Are Hitting Menus Soon

I love a hunk of cookie dough as much as the next, but you know what I don't love? Salmonella. Luckily, Sonic is adding a safe-to-eat version to menus—and it's fried. Along with the return of its fan-favorite Broccoli Cheddar Tots, the drive-in chain is introducing Fried Cookie Dough Bites.
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it

A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Mashed

Is McDonald's Bringing Back Happy Meal Halloween Buckets?

When it comes to holidays, the fast food industry has an uncanny ability to capitalize on the festivities. For example, McDonald's has little association with Saint Patrick of Ireland, but the chain's famed Shamrock Shake has cemented itself as a symbol of both spring and St. Patrick's Day. Why should Halloween — the season of ghosts, ghouls, and buckets full of candy — be treated any differently?
deseret.com

Is McDonald’s bringing back all-day breakfast? Here’s the truth

The internet is wondering whether McDonald’s popular breakfast menu will be available all day again. The burger chain made changes when the COVID-19 pandemic began. To simplify service, all-day breakfast wasn’t available all day anymore. But this hasn’t stopped customers from hoping that the previous offerings come back.
InsideHook

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
Narcity

Ontario Just Got A New IG-Worthy Art Walk & It’s Totally Free

Admiring art doesn’t have to mean listening to audio tapes in a silent museum — it can be so much more. Dive headfirst into Canada’s cultural scene and immerse yourself in an aesthetic wonderland right in the streets of downtown Windsor. With Against the Current — a...
Narcity

You Can Visit A Bunch Of Toronto Attractions For Free & Here's How

As the summer comes to an end and the fall breeze begins to creep in, it might be time to check out some indoor attractions, especially when it'll be free. Yes, you read that right — starting November 20, you'll be able to visit Toronto attractions for free, but there's a catch. You will have to dig through your wallet and find your Toronto Public Library card.
ComicBook

Taco Bell Launches Plant-Based Steak Taco

Throughout the past couple of years, Taco Bell has placed an increased emphasis on meat-free items it carries in its stores across the country. That lineup is expanding yet again Tuesday...at least in one mid-sized American market. Tuesday morning, the fast-food chained announced the new Beyond Meat Carne Asada Steak. Crafted by Beyond Meat, the plant-based protein will be available in a handful of different products.
Narcity

Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Distillery Is A Road Trip From Vancouver & The Tour Looks Epic

Ryan Reynolds has taken his love for gin to the next level and is ready to share it with the public. The Canadian celeb and co-owner of Aviation American Gin has opened up a new distillery near downtown Portland, which is around six and a half hours away from Vancouver. Reynolds released a video showing off the epic new location, and you can take tours to see it yourself.
