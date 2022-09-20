ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis’ office hits back after class-action suit from migrants, reveals 'consent form' they allegedly signed

By Bradford Betz
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
WENEEDTOFIGHTBACK
2d ago

to the liberals these people don't exist because there is no problem at the border. keep sending them to every rich area they can afford to take care of these people they say don't exist.

Brenda Duncan
2d ago

They came hear illegally so how can they sue anybody.zzI think I will go to Mexico cross the border and no speak English then I can get free housing free food free phone free medical.I was born here and I have not been given anything.I had to work for it or I didn't have it.

will
2d ago

These people aren’t Americans they have no rights under our laws. They have a right to seek asylum and wait in Mexico that’s the way it’s been for decades. You can’t have 10,000 humans crossing the border daily , upwards of 2 million in a year and expect 2 or 3 states to handle it , that’s inhuman . All these wonderful states ya know Illinois with beetle juice saying Chicago is a safe place for immigrants and New York both sanctuary cities ? But now they don’t want them ? Of course not it’s a talking point an election ploy they care less about those people they just wanted your vote. I think it’s brilliant keep sending them to the politicians who support no laws for immigrants.

The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Fox News

NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'

NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
