DeSantis’ office hits back after class-action suit from migrants, reveals 'consent form' they allegedly signed

to the liberals these people don't exist because there is no problem at the border. keep sending them to every rich area they can afford to take care of these people they say don't exist.
They came hear illegally so how can they sue anybody.zzI think I will go to Mexico cross the border and no speak English then I can get free housing free food free phone free medical.I was born here and I have not been given anything.I had to work for it or I didn't have it.
These people aren’t Americans they have no rights under our laws. They have a right to seek asylum and wait in Mexico that’s the way it’s been for decades. You can’t have 10,000 humans crossing the border daily , upwards of 2 million in a year and expect 2 or 3 states to handle it , that’s inhuman . All these wonderful states ya know Illinois with beetle juice saying Chicago is a safe place for immigrants and New York both sanctuary cities ? But now they don’t want them ? Of course not it’s a talking point an election ploy they care less about those people they just wanted your vote. I think it’s brilliant keep sending them to the politicians who support no laws for immigrants.
Related
Migrant flight never arrives near Biden's coastal home after Delaware officials launch preparations
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
RELATED PEOPLE
DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
Governor DeSantis underfire for claiming elementary school workers are 'instructed to tell kids to switch genders'
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News gutted after deleting tweet with quote comparing Martha's Vineyard migrants to ‘trash’
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 816